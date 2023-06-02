June is Adopt a Shelter Cat Month 

Litter-Robot Sponsoring Cat Adoptions at Best Friends Animal Society in Houston

With June being Adopt a Shelter Cat Month, Best Friends Animal Society , a leading animal welfare organization working to end the killing of dogs and cats in America’s shelters by 2025, is offering free cat adoptions thanks to Whisker , the maker of Litter-Robot®.

Cats and kittens are the most at-risk populations in a shelter. That’s why for the whole month, cats and kittens adopted at Best Friends in Houston (901 Pinemont Dr, Houston, TX 77018) will be adoption fee free.

To support cat adoption and improve the lives of rescue cats, Whisker has committed $100,000 to Best Friends Animal Society in cash and product. A portion of this commitment will cover all cat and kitten adoption fees at Best Friends Animal Society centers throughout the month of June, opening up space in shelters and supporting the organization in getting more cats and kittens into loving homes during Kitten Season, the time of year when un-spayed female cats have most of their kittens, which generally stretches from May through November.

“We are grateful for our partnership with Whisker, not only providing supplies, but providing funding to sponsor cat and kitten adoption fees for the entire month of June,” said Julie Castle, CEO of Best Friends Animal Society. “This comes at a crucial moment for us and our shelter partners since we know that kitten populations increase the most May through October. As we progress toward taking this nation no-kill by 2025, our partnership with Whisker will enable us to continue finding loving homes for this at-risk population.”

For those looking to help but cannot currently adopt, Whisker is providing customers the opportunity to support the cause with limited-time Best Friends Bundles that will be available through the end of the year. From June 1, 2023-May 30, 2024, the brand will donate 1% of sales from each Best Friends® Bundle directly to Best Friends Animal Society with a minimum cash donation of $50,000.

To learn more about Best Friends Animal Society, visit bestfriends.org and follow the organization on Twitter or Instagram . For more information on Litter Robot, please visit whisker.com

About Best Friends Animal Society

Best Friends Animal Society is a leading animal welfare organization working to end the killing of dogs and cats in America’s shelters by 2025. Founded in 1984, Best Friends is a pioneer in the no-kill movement and has helped reduce the number of animals killed in shelters from an estimated 17 million per year to around 378,000. Best Friends runs lifesaving programs across the country, as well as the nation’s largest no-kill animal sanctuary. Working collaboratively with a network of more than 4,200 animal welfare and shelter partners, and community members nationwide, Best Friends is working to Save Them All®. For more information, visit bestfriends.org.

About Whisker

Whisker is the maker of Litter-Robot, Feeder-Robot, and Litterbox.com. Launched in 2000 by inventor Brad Baxter, Whisker is an international leader in connected pet care and refined pet accessories, building beautiful solution-oriented products that solve problems, are enjoyable and intuitive to use, and deliver meaningful insights for pets and people alike. Whisker is based in Auburn Hills, Michigan and Juneau, Wisconsin with 400+ passionate team members.