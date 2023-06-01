“Beyond the Badge: The Work and Records of the Texas Rangers” Exhibit Now on View at Texas State Library and Archives Commission

The Texas State Library and Archives Commission (TSLAC) has today announced the opening of its latest exhibit, Beyond the Badge: The Work and Records of Texas Rangers, in the lobby gallery of the Lorenzo de Zavala State Archives and Library Building in Austin. A virtual companion exhibit is also accessible on the TSLAC website at www.tsl.texas.gov/beyondthebadge.

Beyond the Badge highlights the official records and other resources about the Texas Rangers available in the State Archives. The exhibit features items dating back to the 1800s, when rangers were citizens hired on a temporary basis to protect the frontier, up to their current role as employees of the Texas Department of Public Safety.

“We are excited to invite all Texans and visitors to explore this exhibit,” said Jelain Chubb, State Archivist. “Learn where in the State Archives to find details about the 200-year history of the Texas Rangers and see many of records and photographs on public display, some for the first time.”

The Texas Rangers have been unique figures in law enforcement since 1823. Throughout their long tenure, the rangers have provided security, military, and investigative functions in Texas, often portrayed as larger-than-life in popular culture. Some of the legendary organization’s story is revealed through the government documents, photographs, letters, and published works included in Beyond the Badge.

The exhibit will run through Feb. 15, 2024.

The State Archives regularly exhibits treasures from its collections in the lobby gallery of its flagship Zavala Building in Austin. History buffs, students, families, and tourists alike are encouraged to visit in person to see these pieces of history for themselves at 1201 Brazos Street inside the Capitol Complex from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday and on the second Saturday of each month from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Can’t make it to Austin? View the entire exhibit online at www.tsl.texas.gov/beyondthebadge. Past TSLAC exhibits can also be browsed online at www.tsl.texas.gov/lobbyexhibits.

The Texas State Library and Archives Commission provides Texans access to the information needed to be informed, productive citizens by preserving the archival record of Texas; enhancing the service capacity of public, academic and school libraries; assisting public agencies in the maintenance of their records; and meeting the reading needs of Texans with disabilities. For more information, visit www.tsl.texas.gov.