Women Veterans Day, June 12, celebrates anniversary of women becoming permanent members of military

AUSTIN, TX – June 12th is Women Veterans Day, commemorating the day President Harry Truman signed the bill enabling women to serve as permanent, regular members of U.S. Armed Forces, on June 12, 1948.

Prior to the enactment of the Women’s Armed Services Integration Act in 1948, women serving in the military could enlist as volunteers in clerical positions or work as nurses, and in special, temporary units such as Women’s Army Corps full army status during WWII.

Today, women serve in all military occupational specialties, including logistics, munitions, intelligence, and combat.

After service, the Texas Veterans Commission (TVC) encourages women veterans to claim the benefits they have earned. These include education benefits, disability compensation, health care and more. Additionally, TVC has a Women Veterans Program to better address the needs, issues and topics specific to women who served. It also has a Women Veterans Network which meets monthly and covers topics from finances to trauma, plus provides the opportunity to share stories.

Texas has the highest women veteran population in the nation with over 190,000 women veterans.

Upcoming celebrations and commemorations around Texas include:

A Day of Recognition & Service – June 3 in San Antonio

Women Veterans Photo Tribute – June 3 in Midland

Women in the Military Breakfast – June 8 at Joint Base San Antonio

Salute to Women Veterans – June 9 in Tyler

Texas Women Veterans Day – June 10 at San Antonio College Victory Center

Camaraderie and Ladies Brunch – June 10 in McAllen

Women Veterans Empowerment Expo – June 10 in Houston

Women Veterans Day Brunch – June 11 in El Paso

Take a Walk in Her Boots 5K & 1 Mile – June 11 in El Paso

Texas Women Veterans Day – June 12 in Houston

Honoring Women Veterans – June 17 in Kerrville

Women Veterans Gala – June17 in San Angelo

Find these and other veteran events on TVC’s Events Calendar, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Helping veterans starts here. The Texas Veterans Commission advocates for and provides superior service to veterans that will significantly improve the quality of life for all Texas veterans, their families, and survivors. The TVC assists veterans with receiving their benefits, provides funding to agencies which provide direct services to veterans and administers the Hazlewood Act education benefits. Learn more at www.tvc.texas.gov .