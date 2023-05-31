The Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce’s Business & Professional Division is hosting “Let’s Talk Tech Stack”. Join us on Wednesday, June 14, 2023, from 11:30 – 1:00PM, as we hear from our experts panelists that include Cameron P. Croft, the Founder & CEO of Croft Production Systems, Inc., Christina Hawkins, the Founder & CEO of GlobalSpex, Inc., and Ben Williams, the Founder & CEO of Velocity Technology Associates, Inc.

Topics will Include:

■ Does your tech stack measure up?

■ What library of technology fits your business needs.

■ The latest and greatest technology that you need now!

Moderated by: Darrell W. Groves, FBCC Business & Professional Division Chair, DWG CPA LLC

Event registration is open for Fort Bend Chamber Members. Event Sponsor: $500, includes company logo on all event marketing materials and chamber social platforms, invitation for five guests, and recognition during event. For an Individual Member, the event is $25. Individuals can register for this event by clicking here. Details of upcoming events can be found at www.FortBendChamber.com or contact Paige Hitchcock at 281-566-2152 or paige@fortbendcc.org.

The Business & Professional Division of the Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce is under the leadership of Chair, Darrell W. Groves, CPA, DWG CPA PLLC. The Business & Professional Division is committed to helping members achieve their professional goals. We do this by offering business-oriented programs and roundtables and encouraging participation in other Chamber functions.

About the Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce

The Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce is a 5-star accredited and largest single-county chamber in the greater Houston region. As the advocate for excellence in Fort Bend County and beyond, we do essential work to protect the business interests in our region. The organization has been able, over the last 50 years, to be a strong and successful voice for business due to the solid and impressive investment of our members. The Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce creates, enhances and promotes the dynamic environment in which we work and live.