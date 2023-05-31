Consolidated Communications Encourages Readiness for Customers ahead of 2023 Hurricane Season

Residents are reminded to take precautions and safety measures; Company prepared to respond in the event of severe weather

CONROE, Texas and PORT ST. JOE, Fla. – May 31, 2023 – Consolidated Communications, Inc. (Nasdaq: CNSL), a leading broadband and business communications provider, is prepared for the start of the 2023 Atlantic hurricane season, readying emergency preparedness protocols and disaster response plans in the event of severe weather in its service areas.

“When severe weather strikes, restoring services quickly and safely is our primary objective,” said Gabe Waggoner, executive vice president of operations at Consolidated Communications. “To be able to best support our communities, we continue to prepare for emergency situations and look for ways to enhance our network to ensure reliability and connectivity. Being able to do so, especially during these critical times, is vital to our customers and communities.”

As the company prepares and ensures appropriate plans are in place, it encourages customers and local residents to do the same, including:

Have an emergency communications plan in place detailing how you will stay connected and including important contact information for family members;

Gather and protect important documents and records;

Learn necessary evacuation routes; and

Stock up on emergency supplies including bottled water, non-perishable food, a battery-powered radio, flashlight, batteries and a first aid kit.

In the event of high winds, flooding, severe storms or other weather, Consolidated is prepared to address customer needs while ensuring their safety and the safety of its employees. For its service areas in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Texas and across the country, Consolidated teams prepare for the potential storms and severe weather that can impact service reliability and dependability. Emergency Response Plans are initiated when needed in response to critical services being affected, with Repair Centers working to address customer needs 24 hours a day.

Consolidated’s emergency preparedness plans include:

Ensuring all back-up power supplies and generators are fully operational;

Ensuring availability of fuel for both fleet and emergency generators during and after a storm;

Taking inventory of supplies needed for plant and network restoration and supplementing where necessary;

Placing emergency network supplies throughout company facilities; and

Double-checking that all safety equipment and supplies are in place.

During a storm or severe weather event, commercial power outages may interrupt Internet and network services, which are dependent on electricity. As electric service providers begin restoring power, they typically prioritize emergency responders and hospitals ahead of other customers. The company encourages customers to be prepared for interruptions in Internet service that may be related to commercial power availability.

About Consolidated Communications

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: CNSL) is dedicated to moving people, businesses and communities forward by delivering the most reliable fiber communications solutions. Consumers, businesses and wireless and wireline carriers depend on Consolidated for a wide range of high-speed internet, data, phone, security, cloud and wholesale carrier solutions. With a network spanning more than 58,000 fiber route miles, Consolidated is a top 10 U.S. fiber provider, turning technology into solutions that are backed by exceptional customer support. Learn more at consolidated.com. Connect with us on social media.