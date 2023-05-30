Royal ISD Summer Schedule

Dear Parents/ Guardians,

Summer school is quickly approaching and Royal ISD Transportation would like to inform everyone of the Transportation schedule for 2023.

Royal High School

June 5 – 27 8:30am – 12:00pm

Royal Elementary, Stem and Junior High

June 5 – 15 8:30am – 3:00pm

Royal ECC

June 5 – 29 8:30am – 4:00pm

Morning routes will begin at 7:20 am

Afternoon routes will begin at 3:00pm

We would like to remind you that bus stops during summer school can be different from stops during the school year. Buses will only stop in designated areas, not at individual houses. Your student will be routed to the bus stop closest to the address listed in Skyward. You may check your students bus stop at the link below by typing in your street address and zip code and clicking search. The bus numbers and pick up and drop off times will populate.

http://www.infofinderi.com/ifi/?cid=RI2Z2VB66WA

If your student will be attending Boys and Girls Club after summer school, be sure to let their school office know. We will have one bus transporting students from each campus to Boys and Girls Club. There will be NO transportation home for students at Boys and Girls Club.

** NOTE**

WE ENCOURAGE PARENTS TO ACCOMPANY THEIR STUDENT TO THE BUS STOP EACH MORNING. IF YOUR STUDENT IS 2ND GRADE OR BELOW, A PARENT/ GUARDIAN OR OLDER SIBLING MUST BE PRESENT AT THE BUS STOP TO RECEIVE THEM OR THEY WILL BE TAKEN BACK TO THEIR SCHOOL.

Thank you,

Royal ISD Transportation Department