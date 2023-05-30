Katy ISD Provides Free Summer Meals for all Children

This summer, Katy ISD continues its commitment to ensuring all children in the Katy area have access to healthy, well-balanced meals through the Summer Meals Program. Beginning May 30 through August 3, designated Katy ISD schools will begin offering breakfast and/or lunch at no cost for kids 18 and younger.
Summer Meal Sites include:
|
Campus
|
Dates (Mon-Thurs)
|
Breakfast Time
|
Lunch Time
|
Opportunity Awareness Center (OAC)/Raines High School
|
May 30 – August 3
|
7:30 a.m. – 8:15 a.m.(Closed the week of July 4)
|
10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.(Closed the week of July 4)
|
Memorial Parkway Elementary
|
June 5 – 29
|
7:30 a.m. – 8:20 a.m.
|
10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m
|
Rhoads Elementary
|
June 5 – 29
|
7:30 a.m. – 8:20 a.m.
|
10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
|
King Elementary
|
June 5 – 29
|
7:30 a.m. – 8:20 a.m.
|
10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
|
Morton Ranch High School – Ninth Grade Center
|
June 5 – July 21
|
No Breakfast
|
9:30 a.m. – 11 a.m.(Closed on July 4 and 17 only)
|
Paetow High School
|
June 5 – July 21
|
No Breakfast
|
9:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.(Closed the week of July 4 and on July 17-18)
|
Mayde Creek High School – Ninth Grade Center
|
June 5 – July 27
|
No Breakfast
|
9:30 a.m. – 11 a.m.(Closed the week of July 4 and on July 17-18)
“Summer meals will consist of a hot breakfast and/or lunch, which will be served in the school cafeteria area,” said Nutrition & Food Service Executive Director Donna Pittenger. “Any child under the age of 18 can obtain a free meal. They do not need to be a Katy ISD student. All meals must be eaten on the campus and parents are welcome to purchase a meal to enjoy with their children,” added Pittenger.
Children must be present to receive a meal and identification is not required.