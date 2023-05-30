2023 Richmond State Of The City Address With Mayor Becky Haas

(RICHMOND, TEXAS) Richmond business owners and residents are invited to join Mayor Becky Haas at the Central Fort Bend Chamber’s annual State of the City Richmond on June 14, 2023. The luncheon will be held at Briscoe Manor located at 5801 FM 723 Richmond, TX 77406 from 11:30am to 1:00pm. Mayor Haas will discuss the city’s major initiatives and how they positively impact Richmond businesses, residents, and city programs.

This year’s State of the City luncheon is presented by Kevin Patton, State Farm Agent. Underwriter sponsors include Briscoe Manor, Costello, Inc., Frost Bank – Rosenberg, GFL Environmental, Inc., Kaluza, Inc., Memorial Hermann Sugar Land Hospital, NewQuest Properties, Quiddity Engineering, The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, and Wharton County Junior College.

Reservations must be made by June 12th. Tickets for Chamber members are $35 and tickets for the general public are $50. Corporate Tables of 8 are available for $550 and Underwriter Sponsorships are available for $1000. Reservations can be made online by visiting CFBCA.org, emailing Deirdre Buchta at dbuchta@cfbca.org or by calling 281-342-5464.

The proceeds from the event will help the Central Fort Bend Chamber uphold their mission to cultivate community connections, advocate for business and facilitate growth. For more information regarding the Chamber and its programs, you can visit the Central Fort Bend Chamber website at www.cfbca.org or call 281-342-5464.

The Central Fort Bend Chamber, a 5-Star Accredited Chamber, is a 501(c)6 non-profit membership organization dedicated to creating a strong local economy where businesses can prosper. The Central Fort Bend Chamber’s mission is to cultivate community connections, advocate for business and facilitate growth.