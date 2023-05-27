Precinct 4 to Commemorate Our Heroes on Memorial Day

In tribute to those service members who paid the ultimate price for our freedom, Commissioner Lesley Briones invites the public to attend Precinct 4’s 2023 Memorial Day Ceremony on Monday, May 29, at 2 p.m. at the war memorial at Bear Creek Park, 3535 War Memorial St., Houston.

The commemoration will include guest speakers Pastor Dr. Gregg Patrick and Marine Corps Lt. Col. Stephanie Drake, a 21-gun salute and Taps rendered by Houston Police Department Honor Guard, and flag and wreath ceremonies presented by Harris County Precinct 5 Constables Color Guard.

Patriotic musical performances – including our national anthem and “America the Beautiful,” are also scheduled.

The war memorial at Bear Creek Park was built in 1985 to honor Harris County residents who lost their lives in military service to the United States.