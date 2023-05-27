Katy Area Community Band Performs Patriotic Concert

The Lone Star Symphonic Band will be performing their Patriotic Concert, “We Hold These Truths…”, on Sunday, July 2nd, 2023. The concert will take place at the Holy Covenant United Methodist Church, located at 22111 Morton Road, Katy, Texas 77449, and will begin at 4:00 pm. The Katy American Legion Post #164 and VFW Post #9182 will be presenting the US and Texas flags at the beginning of the concert, as well as flags from each military branch during the Band’s performance of “Salute to the Armed Forces.”

Tickets for this performance only may be purchased online at https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?show=138458 . Individual tickets are priced at $7 each. More information about the season can be found at www.lssb.org .