Katy Area Community Band and Chorus Perform Patriotic Concert

The Lone Star Symphonic Band is celebrating its 30th Anniversary Season this year. The Band’s fifth and final performance of this Concert Season, “We Hold These Truths…”, will be held on Sunday, July 2nd, 2023.

The performance will be held at Holy Covenant United Methodist Church, located at 22111 Morton Road, Katy, Texas 77449, and will begin at 4:00 pm. Tickets for this performance only may be purchased online at https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?show=138458 . Individual tickets are priced at $7 each. More information about the season can be found at www.lssb.org .

The Katy American Legion Post #164 and VFW Post #9182 will be presenting the US and Texas flags at the beginning of the concert, as well as flags from each military branch during the Band’s performance of “Salute to the Armed Forces.”

The Lone Star Symphonic Band’s Community Chorus will be performing in the second half of the concert with the Band, as we honor our veterans and celebrate our nation’s freedom!