Katy Area Community Band and Chorus Perform Patriotic Concert

The Lone Star Symphonic Band is celebrating its 30th Anniversary Season this year. The Band’s fifth and final performance of this Concert Season, “We Hold These Truths…”, will be held on Sunday, July 2nd, 2023.
The performance will be held at Holy Covenant United Methodist Church, located at 22111 Morton Road, Katy, Texas 77449, and will begin at 4:00 pm. Tickets for this performance only may be purchased online at https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?show=138458. Individual tickets are priced at $7 each. More information about the season can be found at www.lssb.org.
The Katy American Legion Post #164 and VFW Post #9182 will be presenting the US and Texas flags at the beginning of the concert, as well as flags from each military branch during the Band’s performance of “Salute to the Armed Forces.”
The Lone Star Symphonic Band’s Community Chorus will be performing in the second half of the concert with the Band, as we honor our veterans and celebrate our nation’s freedom!
The Lone Star Symphonic Band is a non-profit volunteer organization dedicated to bringing performances of artistic merit to the Houston metropolitan area. Founded in 1993 as the West Houston Concert Band, the band is comprised of musicians from all walks of life and instills the value that music is a life-long event, continuing well beyond high school and college. In the summer of 2016, the Band began rehearsing and performing concerts at Holy Covenant United Methodist Church, in Katy, Texas. In December 2012, the Lone Star Symphonic Band was awarded the Sudler Silver Scroll. The Sudler Silver Scroll is North America’s most prestigious award for Community Concert Bands and is awarded by the John Philip Sousa Foundation (www.sousafoundation.net). The purpose of the award is to identify, recognize and honor those community bands that have demonstrated particularly high standards of excellence in concert activities over a period of several years, and which have played a significant and leading role in the cultural and musical environment in their respective communities. The Band is under the direction of Mr. Bob Bryant.