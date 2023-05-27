Houston Livestock Show And Rodeo Announces New Leadership For 2024 Rodeo

The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo board of directors met Wednesday, May 24, to elect new leadership for the 2024 Rodeo, set for Feb. 27—March 17.
Chairman of the Board
Pat Mann Phillips was elected as the chairman of the board for 2024, marking a milestone as the first woman elected to the position in show history. She first joined the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo in 2001, and has volunteered with the Corral Club – Suites, Directions & Assistance, Jr. Rodeo, and Special Children’s committees. In 2009, she was the founding chair of the Tours Committee and was integral in laying the groundwork for the committee’s continued success today. Phillips was elected to the board of directors in 2012 and served as a Rodeo vice president from 2016 to 2018, overseeing the efforts of the Transportation, Magazine, Special Children’s, Agriculture Education (formerly Ladies’ Go Texan), Souvenir Program, and Communications & Special Services committees. In 2018, she was elected to serve on the Executive Committee. Visit rodeohouston.com/About-Us/Our-Team/Volunteers to read her full biography.
Executive Committee
The Executive Committee includes the chairman of the board, the past chairmen of the board for each of the immediately preceding nine years, and at least five members who are elected at large from the board of directors.
Newly Elected:
- Jeffrey S. Hayes
- J. Alan Kent
Re-elected:
- Warner Ervin
- Ray Hinsley
- Parker Johnson
- Kelly J. Larkin, M.D.
- Wesley Sinor
- Robbie Smith
- Joe Van Matre
Lifetime executive committee appointments:
- J.P. “Hap” Hunnicutt
- R.H. “Steve” Stevens, past chairman of the board
Officers
The board re-elected Dr. Chris Boleman, president and CEO; Katie Grahmann, chief financial officer and corporate treasurer; and elected Jeffrey Downing, general counsel and corporate secretary for 2024.
Eighteen vice presidents, elected for one-year terms, supervise the activities of the Rodeo’s more than 35,000 volunteers serving on 110 different committees.
Newly elected:
- Johnny Causey
- Amy Pinkham Miller• Aimee Coates Monteverde
- David Stone
- Justin “Tank” Tankersley
- Lance Welch
Re-elected:
- Larry Biediger
- Dr. Bryan J. Blonder
- Alan Folger
- Juan C. Garcia
- Michelle Lilie
- D. Scott Sullivan
- Ginger Brown
- John Grimes
- Robert Hodge
- Rick Jones
- Wendy Lewis Armstrong
- James Mora
Board of Directors
Twenty-eight new directors were elected to serve on the Rodeo’s board:
- Travis Adair
- Danette Bagley Thierry
- Brooks Bradford
- Beth Briscoe
- Dustin Causey
- Patrick Chastang
- Stephanie Childress
- Melissa DeMontrond
- Patrick Evans
- Gina Goosby-Harris
- Josh Harrison
- Joe Henderson
- Christopher Johnson
- Robert Kolakowski
- Chad Lyons
- Christina McAllen
- Kenneth McClintock
- Christopher McMillan
- Randy Pauly
- Ken Pujats
- Shari Reed
- Paul Shollar
- Shawn Smith
- Christy Stern
- Emmett Story III
- Jody Teykl
- Lee Ann Watson
- Ryan Wollam
Lifetime Directors
In addition, 12 directors were honored with the status of lifetime director for their dedicated service to the Rodeo:
- Jimmie Allen
- David Baker
- Robert Cain
- Bob N. Davis
- Gary “Doc” DeBakey
- Carl Detering
- Bob Gulledge
- D. Scott Hinsley
- Diane Johnson
- Trisha Hilman Phillip
- Dick Scott
- Joe Vera
About the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo
The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo promotes agriculture by hosting an annual, family-friendly experience that educates and entertains the public, supports Texas youth, showcases Western heritage, and provides year-round educational support within the community. Since its beginning in 1932, the Rodeo has committed more than $575 million to the youth of Texas and education. The 2024 Rodeo is scheduled for Feb. 27 – March 17. The 2024 World’s Championship Bar-B-Que Contest, presented by Cotton Holdings, is scheduled for Feb. 22 – 24. For more information, visit rodeohouston.com and connect with #RODEOHOUSTON online via Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube for all the latest news.