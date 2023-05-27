Destination Imagination Global Finals Results

Organization Celebrates International Finalists, Special Award Winners

This year’s Global Finals culmination of the year-long competition for the more than 3,000 students who will take part in the final challenges of this year’s Destination Imagination (DI) season. The more-than-500 teams ranged from kindergarten to university level, and represented 28 states and 12 countries across the world.

These students have each competed at a local and state level, receiving the highest scores in their respective challenges, ranging from skit-based storytelling to construction and physical problem solving activities to highlight their creativity, ingenuity and imagination. Global Finals culminates these skills by bringing together students from more than 530 teams, across 28 states and 12 countries, bringing more than 8,000 to the event. To learn more about the Challenges DI teams solved this season, check out the Challenge Previews .

“We are so proud of our winning teams, and the exceptional performance and creativity they have shown,” said Michele Tuck-Ponder, CEO of Destination Imagination, Inc. “To be at Global Finals is an honor by itself, with all the hard work, determination and not-least-of-all, problem solving that it has taken to get to this point, we couldn’t be more excited to see what creative things these young people will go on to do, but we do know to expect great things!”

The teams compete in a variety of challenges based around different areas of creativity. Each challenge must incorporate two ‘Team Choice Elements’ that show off the team’s interests, skills, areas of strength and talents.

Piece by Piece – a technical challenge where participants design and create a puzzle that must be assembled during the presentation, in addition, they must design and build two puzzle solvers that use technical methods to assemble the puzzle while presenting an original story that shows a character’s understanding changing at a pivotal moment.

Far-Fetched – a scientific challenge where participants create a tall-tale-style story including an exaggerated character with a hyperbolic trait. They will design and build a theatrical embellishment that enhances that trait. They will then present a scientific analysis to determine whether or not the exaggerated character could actually exhibit the trait.

Flip the Script – a theatrical challenge where participants research literary devices and integrate them into a presentation of a flipped tale inspired by a well-known story but focuses on a new main character. They will then use theatrical techniques to move the audience’s focus from one portion of the presentation area to another, with a scenery piece that goes through a transformation of some kind.

Showdown – an improvisational challenge where participants create an improvisational skit about an underdog preparing for and/or participating in a competition of some sort. They must incorporate an expert into the skit, as well as a complication of some sort. Teams must additionally incorporate trash bags and rubber bands somehow into the presentation.

Thrill Ride – an engineering challenge where participants design and build a structure that operates similar to a roller coaster that will be assembled and tested during the presentation, incorporating a launching mechanism that moves a ball down the track, with both speed and distance adding to the score of the structure. They must develop an original story that shows what a rider would experience on the roller coaster.

High Stakes – a service learning challenge in which participants identify, design, carry out and evaluate a project that addresses a need in a real community. They must develop a suspenseful story about a high-stakes situation, and incorporate a slow-motion scene enhanced by a special effect of some sort.

While it is exceptional for all of the teams present to be part of this competition, there is a definite number of winning teams who have shown exemplary creativity and problem solving ability through their presentations.

For the Destination Imagination Global Finals 2023 competition, the following teams have won their respective challenges; placements are numbered, and the winners of the Instant Challenge – quick, creative and critical-thinking exercises given to the students to complete day-of – are listed by letter following the top three teams.

Piece by Piece (Elementary Level)

Macaroni Council, St. Louis Catholic School, Austin, Texas Keep-trying Guys, Beijing Bayi School, China Sunshine Fairy, Nanjing Zhiyuan Foreign Lang. ES, China

High Instant Challenge – Team Illusionists, Bedford DI – Riddle Brook School , Bedford, New Hampshire

Piece by Piece (Middle Level)

Ice Lollies, Independent, Cedar Park, Texas We’re Puzzled, Green Bay Area Public Schools – Da Vinci, Green Bay, Wisconsin Spiky Balloons, Rapid City Catholic Schools, St. Thomas More, Rapid City, South Dakota

High Instant Challenge – Impenetrable Souls, Glenelg Country School, Ellicott City, Maryland

Piece by Piece (Secondary Level)

DIdeas, Independent , McKinney, Texas Frankintime, Mercer Island Schools, Mercer Island, Washington Tour de Nile, Oxford Area, Oxford, Ohio

High Instant Challenge – Mythological Misfits, maharishi school, ia, Iowa

Far-Fetched (Elementary Level)

Da’Magix, Sevastopol School, Sevastopol, Wisconsin Space Spies, Bedford MADI, Bedford, Massachusetts Intelligent Crafters, Cypress-Fairbanks ISD, Houston, Texas

High Instant Challenge – Da’Magix, Sevastopol School, Sevastopol, Wisconsin

Far-Fetched (Middle Level)

Insoluble Fraction, Conroe ISD, Knox Jr. High The Woodlands, Texas The DInamites, Fallon Middle School, Dublin, California Holy Guacamole!, Independent, Austin, Texas

Ice Breathing Cows, Conroe ISD, Collins Intermediate, Texas

Far-Fetched (Secondary Level)

The Mean Green Beans, Mercer Island SD 400, Mercer Island, Washington The Designated DIvers, ERHS, Greenbelt, Maryland The Skittleworms, Bedford MADI, Bedford, Massachusetts

High Instant Challenge – The Mean Green Beans, Mercer Island SD 400, Mercer Island, Washington

Far-Fetched (University Level)

A Knight’s Tale, Mission CISD, MISSION

Flip the Script (Elementary Level)

Chewbaccadoodles, Midlothian ISD, Midlothian, Texas The Good Quali-Trees , Midland ISD, Carver Center, Texas and Royal Guards, Westborough, Westborough, Massachusetts Boon Birds, Allen ISD, Allen, Texas

High Instant Challenge – Chewbaccadoodles, Midlothian ISD, Midlothian, Texas

Flip the Script (Middle Level)

The Original Knock-Offs, Lakota DI, West Chester, Ohio Monster Busters, Beijing 101 MS Shuangyushu, China Daring Dragons, Conroe ISD, THE WOODLANDS-Coulson Tough, Texas

High Instant Challenge – Half a Dozen, Dakota Hills Middle School, District 196, Eagan, Minnesota

Flip the Script (Secondary Level)

RatDItouille, Mercer Island Schools, Mercer Island, Washington Vandegrift High School#1, Leander ISD, Leander, Texas Creative Crayons, Independent, Pflugerville, Texas

High Instant Challenge – RatDItouille, Mercer Island Schools, Mercer Island, Washington

Flip the Script (University Level)

Maximum Jank, Mines and CSU, Arvada, Colorado Saturday Night 5, Brownsville ISD, Brownsville, Texas The Dispersions, Mission CISD, MISSION, Texas

High Instant Challenge – Maximum Jank, Mines and CSU, Arvada, Colorado

Showdown (Elementary Level)

The Toasted Baguettes, Palisades Park, Charlotte, North Carolina Believer Beavers, Waxahachie ISD, Waxahachie, Texas The Three Improviteers, Immaculate Conception Grade School, Elmhurst, Illinois

High Instant Challenge – OATS, Beachwood City Schools, Beachwood, Ohio

Showdown (Middle Level)

TROPHY HUNTERS, Emine Ornek Schools, Nilüfer, Turkey Imagi-Gators, Brownsville ISD, Brownsville, Texas Not Fast, Just Furious, Vandana Arcadia, Arcadia, California; and Hiser’s Drama Queens, Hiser’s Drama Queens – Independent, Bel Air, Maryland; and Artzy Actors, Midlothian ISD, Midlothian, Texas

High Instant Challenge – Gotta Roll … again, RTWKIDS, Arcadia, California

Showdown (Secondary Level)

Caarbadarbons, Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD, Carrollton, Texas Silly Squad, Wayzata Public Schools and MN Connection Academy, Plymouth, Minn. The D.I.Janes, Conroe ISD, College Park HS The Woodlands, Texas and Dumpster Fire, Germantown, Germantown, Wisconsin

High Instant Challenge – Figgly Funny Silly Goofy Guys, Heritage High School, Littleton, Colorado

Showdown (University Level)

DD BACKS, Brownsville ISD, Brownsville Pink Ladies, Greenville ISD, Greenville and Members Only, Greenville ISD, Greenville Lemon-Ators, Mission CISD, MISSION

High Instant Challenge – Members Only, Greenville ISD, Greenville

Thrill Ride (Elementary Level)

Crazy Yeti Children, Leander ISD, Leander, Texas The Snowsurfers, Rapid City Catholic Schools, Rapid City, South Dakota Mechanical Cheetahs, Fort Bend ISD, Sugar Land, Texas

High Instant Challenge – Creative Mechanics, Conroe ISD, Mitchell Int The Woodlands, Texas

Thrill Ride (Middle Level)

FDI, BEIJING 57 HIGH SCHOOL, China I. Vincis Of McCullough JH, Conroe ISD , McCullough JHS The Woodlands, Texas Sky Dreamers, San Patricio International School, Mty, Mexico

High Instant Challenge – Dueling Dogs, Grosse Pointe DI, Grosse Pointe Park, Michigan

Thrill Ride (Secondary Level)

The Ultimate Miners, Sevastopol School, Sevastopol, Wisconsin Time Track, BEIJING 57 HIGH SCHOOL, China Fire Breathing Rubber Dux, Northwest ISD, Ft. Worth, Texas

High Instant Challenge – Fire Breathing Rubber Dux, Northwest ISD, Ft. Worth, Texas

High Stakes (Elementary Level)

Fruit Squad, Lubbock ISD, Waters Elem, Texas Shelter Sensations, Midlothian ISD, Midlothian, Texas Space Huskies, Katy ISD, Katy, Texas

High Instant Challenge – The Cool Pandas, Coyote Ridge, Broomfield, Colorado

High Stakes (Middle Level)

On Repeat, Euroamericano Valle, Monterrey, Mexico Growing Up Tribes, High School Affiliated to BNU, China Science Alliance, Wylie ISD, Abilene, Abilene, Texas and Struck by Creativity, Anoka-Hennepin #11, Northdale Middle School, Minnesota

High Instant Challenge – Struck by Creativity, Anoka-Hennepin #11, Northdale Middle School, Minnesota

High Stakes (Secondary Level)

Tortellini in Tutus, Mercer Island SD 400, Mercer Island, Washington Inventors, STEMZ, Redmond, Washington Crash test dummies, Katy ISD, Katy, Texas

High Instant Challenge – sunny side up!, Independent, Bellevue, Washington

Additional awards of merit can be found on the website , showcasing the ingenuity of the teams in particularly exceptional ways.