Alley Theatre Announces Production Switch for Upcoming Season

DIAL M FOR MURDER takes center stage, ELLA postponed

HOUSTON, TX – Alley Theatre announces a change in its upcoming season lineup. Alley Theatre has decided to postpone the production of Ella, and in its place, present the renowned theatrical masterpiece, Dial M for Murder.

Directed by Tatiana Pandiani, whose extraordinary vision led Alley’s current production of Torera, Dial M for Murder promises to mesmerize audiences with its thrilling suspense and gripping narrative. Pandiani’s creative genius and her creative staging have garnered critical acclaim, making her an ideal choice for this suspenseful production.

Dial M for Murder, adapted by Jeffrey Hatcher and from the original play by Frederick Knott, is a mystery classic that continues to captivate audiences around the world. Set in the sophisticated backdrop of London, the play takes the audience on a rollercoaster ride of suspense and intrigue, as a husband plots a cunning murder and the wife fights for her life. With its intricate plot twists and unexpected turns, Dial M for Murder will keep theatergoers on the edge of their seats from start to finish.

Alley Theatre’s Artistic Director, Rob Melrose, expressed his excitement about the production switch, stating “I’m happy that fresh off the success of Sherlock Holmes and the Case of the Jersey Lily, we can pivot quickly with a show we know our audience will love, an updated take on Dial M for Murder by Jeffrey Hatcher. I have asked Tatiana Pandiani, who just directed Torera to direct Dial M for Murder. Her exceptional talent and visionary approach will undoubtedly bring a fresh perspective to this iconic play, leaving our patrons spellbound.” Melrose continued with “The decision to postpone Ella was made because the enhancing producer informed us that the project needed more time to be ready. We were excited to bring this world premiere musical to our audiences but respect the team’s need for more time.”

For more information, including ticketing details and the full lineup for the upcoming season, please visit the Alley’s official website at AlleyTheatre.org.

ABOUT THE ALLEY THEATRE:

Alley Theatre, one of America’s leading nonprofit theatres, is a nationally recognized performing arts company led by Artistic Director Rob Melrose and Managing Director Dean R. Gladden. The Alley is committed to developing and producing theatre that is as diverse as the Houston community. The Theatre produces up to 16 plays and nearly 500 performances each season, ranging from the best current work and re-invigorated classic plays to new plays by contemporary writers. Home to a full-time resident company of actors, the Alley engages theatre artists of every discipline—actors, directors, designers, composers, playwrights—who work on individual productions throughout each season as visiting artists.

The Alley is comprised of two state-of-the-art theatres: the 774-seat Hubbard Theatre and the 296-seat Neuhaus Theatre. The Alley reaches over 200,000 people each year through its performance, education, and community engagement programs. Its audience enrichment programs include pre-show and post-performance talks, events, and workshops for audience members of all ages.