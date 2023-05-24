Sens. Cruz, Lee Introduce RESULT Act to Increase Access to Lifesaving Medical Care, Expand Health Savings Accounts

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Sens. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and Mike Lee (R-Utah) reintroduced a bill, the Reciprocity Ensures Streamlined Use of Lifesaving Treatments Act, to expand healthcare innovation and accessibility for Texans and all Americans. The RESULT Act would increase access for all Americans to life-saving drugs, devices, and other medical therapies already approved in other trusted countries. Sen. Cruz previously introduced the bill in 2021.

Rep. Chip Roy (R-Texas) introduced the companion bill in the House of Representatives.

The RESULT Act amends the Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act to allow for reciprocal approval of drugs, devices and biologics approved in certain trusted countries, including the UK, EU member countries, Israel, Australia, Canada, and Japan.

Upon reintroduction, Sen. Cruz said:

“Healthcare decisions should be made by patients and their doctors–not government bureaucrats. We should allow patients to use life-saving drugs, devices, and medical therapies that other countries are successfully using. This is a commonsense advance in healthcare policy that would go a long way to moving America from a bureaucratic takeover of healthcare toward a patient-centered system.”

Rep. Roy said:

“The American people should not have to wait years and years for bureaucrats at the FDA to sign off on medicines that are already approved in other trusted countries.

“This bill would cut through another wall of red tape that separates Americans from care, which means taking power away from the pencil pushing gatekeepers and putting it back where it belongs — the doctor-patient relationship.”

Americans For Prosperity Senior Policy Analyst Charlie Katebi said:

“The Reciprocity Ensures Streamlined Use of Lifesaving Treatments Act of 2023 would empower patients with greater choices to select the best medicine for their health care needs. By allowing the FDA to automatically approve new drugs that have already been approved in other industrialized countries, millions of families suffering from life-threatening conditions will be able to access important medications to improve their health.”

