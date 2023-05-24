June Schedule Of Children’s Activities At Mission Bend Branch Library

Fort Bend County Libraries’ Mission Bend Branch Library, located at 8421 Addicks Clodine Road, presents a variety of free children’s programs every month. Summer programs will begin during the week of June 5. Families with children of all ages are invited to join in the fun and earn rewards through FBCL’s Summer Reading Challenge!

Craft packets will be given out at the end of each program, so that children may take them home to enjoy.

Children of all ages are invited to bring their fathers, grandfathers, step-fathers, or any other father figure in their life to a special “Donuts with Dad” program on Saturday, June 17, from 10:30 to 11:30 am. Enjoy donuts and a classic comedy movie featuring dads!

Special Summer Family Programs take place on Thursdays, from 3:00 to 4:00 pm, for families with children of all ages. Seating is limited; first-come, first-served. The library is unable to accommodate daycares and school groups at these activities.

June 1 – NO PROGRAM

– NO PROGRAM June 8 – Orion Meet-&-Greet (presented by Sugar Land Space Cowboys)

– Orion Meet-&-Greet (presented by Sugar Land Space Cowboys) June 15 – Build It Together. Family fun with Keva Planks, Magna Tiles, and other building toys.

– Build It Together. Family fun with Keva Planks, Magna Tiles, and other building toys. June 22 – First Day, Nueva Escuela (bilingual children’s theater performance presented by Brave Little Company & Young Audiences of Houston)

– First Day, Nueva Escuela (bilingual children’s theater performance presented by Brave Little Company & Young Audiences of Houston) June 29 – LEGOs at the Library. Family fun with LEGO bricks and Duplo blocks for free building or structured challenges.

Pajama Night Story Time takes place every other Wednesday, from 6:30 to 7:15 pm, in the Meeting Room. Families with children of all ages will enjoy stories, songs, and action rhymes. The schedule for June is as follows:

June 7 – Friendship

– Friendship June 21– Dinosaurs

Mother Goose Time — for pre-walking infants from age 1 month to 12 months — takes place on Thursdays, from 10:15 to 11:00 am. This activity provides caregiver/infant multisensory circle-time activities — including simple sign language, folksongs and lullabies, and finger plays — that are especially designed to stimulate babies’ social, emotional, and physical development through rhythm and music. This activity will NOT take place on June 1.

Preschool Story Time – for children 3 to 6 years of age — takes place on Tuesdays, from 10:15 to 11:00 am. This activity presents stories, movies, and age-appropriate activities. The themes are the same as those for Toddler Time each week.

Toddler Time – for older babies from 1 to 3 years of age — takes place on Wednesdays, from 10:15 to 11:00 am. This activity offers structured caregiver/child activities, stories, and songs. The schedule for June is as follows:

June 7 – Friendship

– Friendship June 14 – Transportation

– Transportation June 21 – Dinosaurs

– Dinosaurs June 28– Staff Favorites

Creative Connections — activities for youth entering grades 4 through 8 — take place on Tuesdays, from 2:00 to 3:00 pm. The June schedule is as follows:

June 6 – Life-Size Game Day

– Life-Size Game Day June 13 – Be a Friend Craft Day

– Be a Friend Craft Day June 20 – Healing Arts (presented by Diana Sanchez & Young Audiences of Houston)

– Healing Arts (presented by Diana Sanchez & Young Audiences of Houston) June 27 – Mario Kart Relay Race

Summer of Code: Scratch Coding takes place on Mondays, June 16 and 30, from 2:00 to 3:00 pm, in the Meeting Room. Students entering grades 4 through 8 will play fun coding games and discover how to use Scratch to design a video game, a character, and more! Registration required.