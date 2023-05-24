In Pasadena, Cornyn to Discuss Implementation of Landmark Mental Health & School Safety Law

Cornyn & Local School Leaders to Mark One-Year Anniversary of Uvalde School Shooting

U.S. Senator John Cornyn (R-TX) will participate in a roundtable discussion tomorrow in Pasadena to discuss the implementation of his Bipartisan Safer Communities Act , which was signed into law shortly after the shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. Since becoming law, this legislation has begun providing unprecedented resources for school hardening and mental health in Texas schools, including authorizing more than $10 million in grant funding for Houston-area schools. Grantees represented include Pasadena Independent School District (ISD), Alief ISD, Spring Branch ISD, University of Houston – Victoria (with Katy ISD), and University of Houston – Clear Lake (with Galena Park ISD). During the roundtable, Sen. Cornyn will hear from school and university officials about how they have utilized this funding to improve school safety and student mental health.

Following the roundtable, Sen. Cornyn will view the enhanced security measures at Pasadena Memorial High School. He will then hold a press conference to detail the successful implementation of this law and encourage other school districts to apply for these resources.

WHO: U.S. Senator John Cornyn (R-TX)

Dr. DeeAnn Powell, Superintendent, Pasadena ISD

Mike Adams, Principal, Pasadena Memorial High School

Derek Duckett, Director of Safety, Pasadena ISD

Dr. Leticia Guzman, Director of Federal Programs & Grants, Alief ISD

Karen Heeth, Associate Superintendent – Administration & Talent, Spring Branch ISD

Robin Harold, Counselor Coordinator, Pasadena ISD

Dr. Gill Strait, Associate Professor, University of Houston – Clear Lake

Chad Perry, Senior Director for Special Education, Galena Park ISD

Dr. Elise Hendricker, Director – School Psychology, University of Houston – Victoria

WHEN: Wednesday, May 24, 2023

1:15pm CT – Roundtable begins

2:15pm CT – Press conference

WHERE: Pasadena Memorial High School (PMHS)

2nd Floor Library

4410 Crenshaw Rd, Pasadena, TX 77504

