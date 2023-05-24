Cruz, Cornyn, Kelly Introduce Bipartisan Bill to Expand Economically Critical Starr-Camargo Bridge in Texas

U.S. Senators Ted Cruz (R-Texas), John Cornyn (R-Texas), and Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.) introduced the Starr-Camargo Bridge Expansion Act, which would allow an increase in the number of lanes for the toll bridge that runs from Rio Grande City, Texas, to Mexico and facilitates hundreds of millions of dollars in cross-border trade between the two countries:

Sen. Cruz said:

“The Starr-Camargo Bridge is vitally important to U.S.-Mexican trade, and Texas is proud of the role it plays in driving U.S. exports. Expanding the Starr-Camargo Bridge will help to address systemic traffic issues and improve supply chains for both our countries. This is a win-win, and I’m proud to work with Sen. Cornyn to deliver for Texans and for American consumers.”

Sen. Cornyn said:

“The Starr-Camargo Bridge has been an invaluable investment in the economy of South Texas and the nation. Expanding this international bridge will help ease congestion and help supply chain issues at this critical port of entry at no cost to taxpayers, and I am grateful to Senators Cruz and Kelly for their partnership.”

Sen. Kelly said:

“Updating border infrastructure and modernizing land ports of entry improves border security, shortens wait times, and strengthens our supply chains. Commonsense projects, like modernizing the Starr-Camargo Bridge, are critical for border communities, and I’m glad to work with Senator Cornyn on this important project.”

Background:

The Starr-Camargo Bridge is an international bridge between Mexico and the United States and serves as an efficient route between the Rio Grande Valley in Texas and Mexican cities like Monterrey and Mexico City. This expansion would be fully paid for by existing tolls.