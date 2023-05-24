Children’s Summer Schedule Of Activities At Cinco Ranch Branch Library

Fort Bend County Libraries’ Cinco Ranch Branch Library, 2620 Commercial Center Boulevard in Katy, presents a variety of free children’s programs every month. Families with children of all ages are invited to join in the fun and earn rewards through FBCL’s Summer Reading Challenge!

Craft packets will be given out at the end of each program, so that children may take them home to enjoy. Materials for these programs were made possible by the Friends of the Cinco Ranch Branch Library.

Family Story Time takes place on Wednesdays and Thursdays at 10:15 am and 11:30 am, in the Meeting Room. Families with children of all ages will enjoy stories, songs, and action rhymes. This program will NOT take place on June 1.

Pajama Night Story Time takes place on the 1st and 3rd Tuesdays at 6:00 pm. This program gives families an evening option for some activities presented during the day time. All ages are welcome.

Stories & Stretches is a program that takes place on Tuesdays, June 13 and 27, from 6:00 to 6:30 pm. Families with children of all ages will enjoy stories, participating in gentle yoga and dance, and learn calming breathing techniques. Families may bring yoga mats.

Family Fun Time Games & STEM Building Challenges take place on Mondays, June 12 and 26, 6:00-6:45 pm. All ages are welcome.

School-Age Programs – for school-aged children entering grades 1 through 5 ONLY – take place on Wednesdays at 2:00 and 3:00 pm. Students will enjoy crafts, stories, and more. Seating is limited; students must receive a free ticket up to one hour prior to the program. The June schedule is as follows:

o June 7 – Puppet Palooza

o June 14 – Wonderful World of Bubbles (presented by Shelly McBubbles)

o June 21 – Wild Things Zoofari

o June 28 – Tom’s Fun Band

Creative Connections – activities for school-aged children entering grades 4 through 8 – take place on Thursdays, from 3:00 to 4:00 pm. The schedule of activities is as follows:

o June 1 – NO PROGRAM

o June 8 – Typing Class. This activity will take place in the Computer Lab. (Registration required)

o June 15 – Collaborative Mural Making (Registration required)

o June 22 – Paper Circuits

o June 29 – Tower Building

Mother Goose Time – for pre-walking infants from age 1 month to 12 months – takes place on Tuesdays, from 10:15 to 10:45 am. This program provides caregiver/infant multisensory circle-time activities — including simple sign language, folksongs and lullabies, and finger plays — that are especially designed to stimulate babies’ social, emotional, and physical development through rhythm and music. Attendance is limited to 15 infants. Registration required.

The library is unable to accommodate daycares and school groups at these activities.