Aristoi Classical Academy announces Class of 2023 Valedictorian and Salutatorian

Aristoi Classical Academy proudly announces that Olivia Schurtz is the class of 2023 Valedictorian and Nora Benton is the class of 2023 Salutatorian.

Olivia Schurtz will attend Brigham Young University where she will major in finance. A gifted student, Miss Schurtz won numerous academic awards as an Aristoi student in Humane Letters, mathematics, foreign language, the sciences, and fine arts. Additionally, Miss Schurtz was recognized during her junior and senior years as winner of the “Head of School Award” for her commitment to virtuous leadership within the school community. She is a member of the National Honor Society and serves as an Aristoi Ambassador. Miss Schurtz has attended Aristoi Classical Academy for the past four years.

Nora Benton will attend the University of Houston where she will major in sociology. She is a member of the National Honor Society, a biology peer tutor, and a section leader in the advanced choir. She also served as a summer school volunteer and basketball team manager, and has won several academic awards in Humane Letters, Spanish, and Choir. Miss Benton has attended Aristoi Classical Academy for the past six years.

About Aristoi Classical Academy

Aristoi Classical Academy is a tuition-free public charter school, offering classical education to students in grades K-12. Aristoi currently has two campuses in historic Katy with a total enrollment of nearly 1,300 students. An additional K-7th grade campus opened in Cypress, TX in August of 2020. Aristoi’s mission is to provide students with an academically challenging Classical Liberal Arts education that encourages them to develop a passion for learning and that gives them the means to become responsible citizens of virtuous character.