Typhoon Texas Opens for 2023 Summer Season With Five New Children’s Attractions

KATY, TX (May 22, 2023) – Typhoon Texas will open for the 2023 summer season and its four-day Welcome Back Beach Bash on Friday, May 26 with the unveiling of Typhoon Jr., the waterpark’s most significant addition to date featuring five new, junior-sized versions of its most popular waterslides.

The opening of Typhoon Jr. headlines a jammed-packed line-up of Welcome Back Beach Bash giveaways, live music and family activities.

“This is the beach party you don’t want to miss,” says Typhoon Texas Houston General Manager, Jesse Benavidez. “And now with Typhoon Jr., our youngest patrons can have the same waterpark experience the rest of the family enjoys.”

Typhoon Jr. waterslides, each carefully crafted to ensure safety and excitement for young guests, are open for children up to 54 inches tall.

Spanning close to four acres, Typhoon Jr. includes the waterpark’s iconic, four-story Gully Washer topped off with an 800-gallon water bucket, expanded splashpad with engaging water features, and new cabanas and lounge seating to ensure moms and dads have a front-row seat for all the fun. Several of the waterpark’s food-and-beverage options also are easily accessible from the new children’s area.

The Texas-themed waterpark also returns with more than a mile of winding, twisting slide paths, Texas-size wave pool, and lazy river the length of more than five football fields.

Typhoon Texas serves up authentic Texas barbecue, slow-smoked onsite daily and served with zesty BBQ sauce from scratch. Guests also enjoy juicy, 1/3-pound burgers, hand-breaded chicken tenders, and marinated grilled chicken sandwiches on fresh bread baked locally and delivered every week. When it’s time for something sweet, guests can choose from the likes of hand-dipped Blue Bell Ice Cream served in cones and sundaes and delicious root beer floats.

Guests 21 and over can enjoy draft and bottled beer, cocktails and frozen alcoholic drinks in the Double T Bar or a selection of draft and Austin-area craft beers at The Patio.

Season passes, any-day admission tickets, and choose-your-day admission tickets are available at typhoontexas.com. Season passes and any-day admission tickets also can be purchased at the Typhoon Texas ticket window. Access to Typhoon Junior is included in both day tickets and season passes.

Welcome Back Beach Bash hours are Friday, May 26 from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.; Saturday, May 27 from 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.; Sunday, May 28 from 11 a.m. – 8 p.m. and Monday, May 29 from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Go to typhoontexas.com for attraction information, to plan your visit and purchase tickets and season passes.

Typhoon Texas is located at 555 Katy Fort Bend Rd. next to Katy Mills Mall, 1.5 miles west of the Grand Parkway. Free onsite parking, free tubes and free life jackets are available.