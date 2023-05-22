Harmony Public Schools Houston South & West Districts Announce Graduation Plans

(Houston) – Harmony Public Schools Houston South and West Districts are proud to announce Graduation plans for the Class of 2023.

High school graduations will be held on Friday, May 26, and Saturday, May 27 at Houston Christian University in Houston, Texas. The specific times and dates for the graduation ceremonies are listed below:

Harmony School of Innovation – Sugar Land: Friday, May 26 Ceremony start time: 7:00 P.M.

Harmony Science Academy – Houston: Saturday, May 27 Ceremony start time: 10:00 A.M.

Harmony School of Innovation – Katy: Saturday, May 27 Ceremony Start time: 3:30 P.M.

Harmony School of Ingenuity: – Saturday, May 27 Ceremony Start time: 7:30 P.M.

Where: Houston Christian University

7502 Fondren Rd., Houston, TX 77074

All graduation ceremonies will be streamed live online at https://www.youtube.com/c/harmonyschools

About Harmony Public Schools

