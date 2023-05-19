THE COUNTDOWN TO COMICPALOOZA IS ON!

Electrifying entertainment, iconic celebrity guests, tell-all panels, special attractions, and more at Texas’ largest pop-culture festival May 26-28!

WHAT: Comicpalooza returns to the George R. Brown Convention Center, May 26-28, for an epic weekend of electrifying entertainment, special attractions, and programming!

Attendees can expect a premier guest lineup, featuring rising stars Tenoch Huerta, Dominique Thorne, Alaqua Cox, legendary actors William Shatner, Paul Wesley, Ian Somerhalder, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Jack Quaid, Lou Diamond Phillips, Chad Coleman, Alaqua Cox, Titus Welliver, Jamie Hector, Stephen Amell, Colton Haynes, Juliana Harkavy, Josh Segarra, Rick Gonzales, professional Hall of Fame wrestlers Mick Foley and Amy Dumas and more!

Media is invited to capture footage of the event and attendees. For the most up-to-date information, including a complete lineup of special guests, admission prices, and schedules, visit www.comicpalooza.com.

VISUALS: – Hundreds of exhibitors from all over the nation

Attendees enjoying the event in their cosplay

Entertainment including the second annual Friday Night Bash, Ultimate Werewolf Comicpalooza Rumble, and dance performances by KLOVR and BNDT.

Special Attractions including an anime car show, Robotica, Full Steel Combat and Star Wars Alliance.

Annual Cosplay Contest and Kid’s Cosplay Contest

WHEN: Friday, May 26 – Sunday, May 28

WHERE: George R. Brown Convention Center

1001 Avenida De Las Americas

Houston, TX 77010

About Comicpalooza

Comicpalooza is a unique, multi-format pop culture event that features hours of diverse, interactive programming that spans anime, comic books, cosplay, gaming, literature along with kid’s activities, entertainment, special attractions, exhibitors and more

