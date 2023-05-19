Is There a Specific Crypto Token for Gaming?

This page reveals several crypto tokens specifically used in some of today’s biggest online video games.

There are many crypto tokens used in gaming today that users can buy and sell, which we will be taking a closer look at right here.

We will also be taking a look at some of today’s best crypto casinos, where you can use your cryptocurrency balance to top up your account and cash out your winnings.

What are crypto gaming tokens?

In gaming, crypto tokens can be used for a variety of purposes, and they are becoming increasingly popular.

Crypto gaming tokens can be used as an in-game digital currency to purchase things like upgrades (weapons/armour), the virtual currency used in games, items, skins, loot boxes, participating in tournaments, and much more.

Players can earn cryptocurrency or NFTs (non-fungible tokens) by performing certain in-game activities and tasks. In other words, video gamers can earn digital currency by playing their favourite games today.

I know I can use cryptocurrency in video games, but can I use cryptocurrency to play online casino games?

Yes. Some online casinos today accept certain major cryptocurrencies as a payment method, meaning you can now deposit and withdraw at a growing number of licensed casino sites using cryptocurrency.

For a complete list of online casinos with the top deposit match bonus selection for new players, go to the official Ask Gamblers website. Examples include Sportsbet.io Casino, BitStarz Casino, and TonyBet Casino.

On the Ask Gamblers website, you can find an ever-growing list of more than 600 fully licensed online casinos that currently accept one or more of the following cryptocurrencies:

Bitcoin

DogeCoin

Polkadot

Ethereum

Avalanche

Ripple

You can also now find many trustworthy casino sites that accept various other cryptocurrencies, such as Stellar, Solana, Cardano, Tether, Litecoin, Polygon, Arbitrum, Optimism, Cronos, Fantom, Tron, Cosmic, and Thorchain, to name a few.

What are the best crypto gaming tokens I can purchase in 2023?

The cloud-based and blockchain-based gaming industry is growing faster than ever before, and it is now a global multi-billion-dollar industry that shows no signs of slowing down.

The platform gives gamers a secure, reliable, and convenient new way to play games, enabling them to buy and sell in-game digital assets. If you’re looking for a game where you can buy and sell crypto tokens, some of the best examples of crypto games out there today are the following:

The Sandbox – this immersive metaverse comes with one of the most popular GameFi coins

Battle Infinity – this is one of the newest blockchain gaming tokens and is one of the best for lucrative Play to Earn (P2E) rewards

Decentraland – Like the Sandbox, this metaverse has one of the best gaming crypto coins, which looks set to become quite valuable

Fight Out – this is great for those of you who are looking to invest in one of the newest gaming crypto coins. It also comes with many fantastic rewards

Gala Games – this is regarded by many as a new-age gaming crypto token, plus it also comes with NFT integration

Axie Infinity – this is one of the most popular crypto games out there today, with an ever-expanding community of players

Tamadoge – this is another new crypto gaming coin featured on an arcade games platform

Lucky Block – this one offers an exciting crypto gaming experience like no other with promising Web 3.0 games

RobotEra – This metaverse also has an emerging gaming crypto coin with superb player rewards

Where else can I invest in cryptocurrency?

If you want to invest in cryptocurrency but aren’t bothered about gaming, you may want to sign up to one of today’s safest crypto exchanges. Examples include Uphold, Binance, Coinbase, and Kraken.

You can choose from hundreds of cryptocurrencies to buy and sell at sites like HitBTC, eToro, Bybit, Okcoin, OKX, Bitget, bitFlyer, Poloniex, CoinMarketCap, Huobi, Bitfinex, and FTX, to name a few.

They are free to sign up to, and all registered members must be at least 18 to buy and sell cryptos on these platforms.

Is it safe to invest in cryptocurrency?

As you may already know by now, investing in cryptocurrency comes with its fair share of risks. It’s a highly volatile market, and you may be subject to losses.

There are now over 20,000 different cryptocurrencies, so you may want to do as much of your own research as possible before spending your entire life savings on something that isn’t guaranteed to return you a profit.

At the time of writing, three of the best-performing cryptocurrencies that are worth investing in more than any others are Binance Coin, Ethereum, and Bitcoin. Several other cryptos also currently performing relatively well are Chainlink, Polkadot, Avalanche, Terra, and Cardano.