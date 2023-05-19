Houston National Cemetery Holds Memorial Day Ceremony, May 29

WHAT: 2023 Memorial Day Commemoration Ceremony

WHO: The keynote speaker will be John W. Boerstler, Chief Veterans Experience Officer, U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.

There will be special seating for Purple Heart recipients and former Prisoners of War.

WHEN: Monday, May 29, 2023, 9 a.m.

WHERE: Hemicycle at the Houston National Cemetery

10410 Veterans Memorial Drive, Houston, TX 77038

BACKGROUND INFORMATION:

“Memorial Day allows us to remember our fallen heroes: our fathers, mothers, brothers and sisters who have selflessly served our nation,” said Roy Luera, director, Houston National Cemetery. “As men and women continue to risk their lives around the world, we pause to remember the legacy of excellence of America’s service members.”

Assistance to find gravesite locations is available at the Administration building. However, due to the expected large number of visitors on Memorial Day, guests may choose to use the grave locator prior to their visit: http://gravelocator.cem.va.gov/.

The Houston VA National Cemetery was dedicated Dec. 7, 1965, and now encompasses some 419 acres of a former dairy farm in northwest Houston. The cemetery’s focal point and the site of all special observances is the horseshoe-shaped building at its center known as the Hemicycle. It is its largest memorial and the most visible structure on the landscape. It is the only VA National Cemetery Administration-managed hemicycle memorial.

Burial in a VA national cemetery is open to all members of the armed forces and Veterans who have met minimum active-duty service requirements, as applicable by law and were discharged under conditions other than dishonorable. Members of the reserve components of the armed forces who die while on active duty under certain circumstances or who die while on training duty are also eligible for burial, as are service members and former service members who were eligible for retired pay at the time of their death. Spouses, minor children and, under certain conditions, dependent unmarried adult children are also eligible for burial even if they predecease the Veteran. For more information, call 800-535-1117 or visit www.cem.va.gov.

DRIVING DIRECTIONS: The Houston VA National Cemetery is located 15 miles northwest of downtown Houston. From Bush Intercontinental Airport, take John F. Kennedy Blvd. south to Beltway 8. Turn right onto Beltway 8 west and exit at Ella. Follow the feeder road west to the third traffic light. Turn left on Veterans Memorial Drive. Proceed to the first traffic light and turn left on T.C. Jester. The cemetery entrance is on the right.