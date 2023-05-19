The Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce’s Education Division will host the 2023 State of Higher Education on Friday, June 9, 2023, from 11:30 AM – 1:00 PM at Safari Texas Ranch. This event is generously sponsored by our Title Sponsor, Stantec.

Higher Education is vital to the future success of our workforce and has become the standard for educating our residents locally where they will move onto contribute to our local workforce. This session will include panel discussion on mental health in students and staff, Open AI/ChatGPT, why post-secondary education is important, and the 88th Legislative Session. This discussion will be led by Education Division Chair, Jim Rice. Panelists, Dr. Madeline Burillo (Houston Community College), Mr. Bryan Bowling (Texas State Technical College), Ms. Betty McCrohan (Wharton County Junior College) and Dr. Jay Neal (University of Houston) will discuss the future of education in our rapidly changing times. This event is sponsored by Houston Community College, Page, University of Houston, Wharton County Junior College, E Contractors, Jamail & Smith Construction, LP, Pfluger Architects, and The Hunton Group.

Sponsorship opportunities and even registration is now open. Presenting Sponsor: $2,000, includes seating for ten (10) with priority placement at event, company logo on all marketing materials and social platforms for event, recognition during event. Underwriting Sponsor: $1,000, includes seating for eight (8) with priority placement at event, company name on all marketing materials and social platforms for event, recognition during event. Corporate Table: $550, includes seating for eight (8) at event. Individual Member Reservation: $40, includes individual reservation at event. Details of upcoming events can be found at www.FortBendChamber.com or contact Rebekah Beltran at 281-566-2158 or rebekah@fortbendcc.org.

The Education Division of the Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce is under the leadership of Chair, Jim Rice, Rice & Gardner Consultants, Inc. The Education Division’s passion is building awareness and connections between the business sector, community leaders, and education. By keeping its members engaged with current events impacting education on a local and national level; the division’s goal is to create opportunities for individuals to invest in education.

About the Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce

The Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce is a 5-star accredited and largest single-county chamber in the greater Houston region. As the advocate for excellence in Fort Bend County and beyond, we do essential work to protect the business interests in our region. The organization has been able, over the last 50 years, to be a strong and successful voice for business due to the solid and impressive investment of our members. The Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce creates, enhances and promotes the dynamic environment in which we work and live.