VEHICLE SERVICE APPOINTMENTS ARE AVAILABLE: REQUEST YOUR APPOINTMENT TODAY!

RISD Communciations

MAY 18, 2023

Did you know that the Royal Automotive pathway students can do anything from oil changes to major repairs like brakes, fuel pumps, engine mounts, steering and suspension, spark plugs, cooling systems, and more?

The program recently started accepting donations for the repairs in benefit of the SkillsUSA program. The donations will be based on the total cost of the repair. Oil change prices are as follows:

Full synthetic engine oil and filter- $45.00 (5 qts)

Conventional engine oil and filter $25.00 (5 qts)

Services:

brake pads replacement, rotors and drums resurface

spark plugs replacement

cooling system flush

engine and transmission mounts

transmission fluid and filter replacement

brake fluid flush

shock absorber and suspension work

electrical repair (power windows, lights, horn, etc.)

starter and alternator replacement

battery cleaning service or replacement

check engine light and airbag light diagnostic

If you are interested in signing up for an auto repair service, please CLICK HERE to request an appointment. Thank you for your support of Career & Technical Education at Royal. #WeAreRoyal #InvestingInOurTomorrow