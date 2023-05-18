Salvador Hector Ochoa named sole finalist for President at Texas A&M University-San Antonio

BRYAN/ COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Board of Regents voted unanimously today to name Dr. Salvador Hector Ochoa as sole finalist for president of Texas A&M University-San Antonio.

Ochoa is a nationally regarded education scholar who currently serves as provost and senior vice president for academic affairs at San Diego State University. He will be only the third person to serve as president at the fastest-growing campus in the A&M University System. Chancellor John Sharp recommended Ochoa following a nation-wide search.

“Dr. Ochoa is the ideal candidate to lead Texas A&M University-San Antonio, the fastest growing campus in the A&M System,” Sharp said. “I want to thank the search committee, led by Regents Mike Hernandez and Jay Graham, for their work in finding him.”

Dr. Ochoa earned his Ph.D. in school psychology from Texas A&M University in 1989, later receiving the 2013 Texas A&M University College of Education and Human Development Outstanding Alumni Award. Dr. Ochoa previously served as Dean of the College of Education at the University of New Mexico and The University of Texas Pan American. He has extensive experience in fiscal management and oversight, accreditation, assessment, and faculty development. He also has a successful track record of enrollment management and student retention. Dr. Ochoa’s research focuses on bilingual psychoeducational assessment.

“I am deeply honored to have been named as the sole finalist for the presidency of Texas A&M University-San Antonio, a remarkable young institution that is doing truly transformative work in the lives of its students and in the community,” Ochoa said. “The University’s mission to improve educational outcomes and leverage the talents of historically underserved student populations mirrors my own personal and professional mission, and I am eager to join the dedicated faculty and staff of A&M-San Antonio in that important work.”

As President, Ochoa will report directly to the chancellor and is responsible for implementing system policies and effectively leading the institution; sustaining and enhancing the institution’s mission and overall operations; and fostering and building upon the existing traditions, distinctiveness, and strengths of the university.

Ochoa takes on the role after former president Dr. Cynthia Teniente-Matson accepted the position of president at San José State University in January. Dr. Linda Schott has served as interim president since then.

Under state law, the Board of Regents must name a finalist for at least 21 days before finalizing the appointment at a subsequent meeting.

“As a proud South Texas native and Texas A&M alumnus, I see this opportunity as both a profound privilege and, in a sense, a homecoming,” Ochoa said. “My wife, Mari, and I are looking forward to joining the Jaguar family and the San Antonio community that has so warmly embraced the University. The potential to expand A&M-San Antonio’s impact is vast and exciting. I’m grateful to the regents of the Texas A&M University System and to Chancellor Sharp for the opportunity to lead A&M-San Antonio into what promises to be an extraordinarily bright future.”