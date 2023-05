Royal ISD Valedictorian and Salutatorian and top 10 %

2023 Valedictorian: Skyler Bartels, who will attend Texas A&M University and plans to major in Mechanical Engineering.

2023 Salutatorian: Vladimir Moreno, who will attend the University of Texas in Austin and plans to major in Chemical Engineering.

2023 Top 10%:

Tied for 17: David Guerrero and Demarys Torres

16: Cynthia Rivera

15: Jesus Rico

14: Jesus Martinez

13: Isabell Bishop

12: Salma Reyes

11: Raychel Mayes

10: Ian Arteaga

9: Jonathan Kosmalski Olivar

8: Litzie Gonzalez

7: Zunaira Noman

6: Jorge Aguinaga

5: Stephanie De La Rosa

Tied for 3: Luis Diaz and Leonardo Robles

2: Vladimir Moreno

1: Skyler Bartels