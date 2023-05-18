2023 Royal Early College High School Graduates

The following Falcons graduated from Blinn College with their Associate of Arts degrees on Thursday, May 11. They will receive their high school diplomas on May 25. Please congratulate them on this impressive accomplishment.

Jorge Aguinaga

Ian Arteaga

Skylar Bartels

Reagan Burns

Amberlyn Caruthers

Stephanie De la Rosa

Luis Diaz

Jasmine Escobar

Litzie Gonzalez

David Guerrero

Jonathan Kosmalski

Jesus Martinez

Kailey Martinez

Raychel Mayes

Maria Melendez

Vladimir Moreno

Alekza Orduna

Caleb Pena

Salma Reyes

Jesus Rico

Timothy Ringleben

Cynthia Rivera

Demarys Torres

Joining them at the ceremony were their families and friends along with Falcon teachers and administrators Melissa Baker, Christian Guzman, Lisa Inniss, Enos Inniss, Sarah Tielke, Ana Lopez, and Ivan Arteaga.