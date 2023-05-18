2023 Royal Early College High School Graduates

The following Falcons graduated from Blinn College with their Associate of Arts degrees on Thursday, May 11. They will receive their high school diplomas on May 25. Please congratulate them on this impressive accomplishment.
Jorge Aguinaga
Ian Arteaga
Skylar Bartels
Reagan Burns
Amberlyn Caruthers
Stephanie De la Rosa
Luis Diaz
Jasmine Escobar
Litzie Gonzalez
David Guerrero
Jonathan Kosmalski
Jesus Martinez
Kailey Martinez
Raychel Mayes
Maria Melendez
Vladimir Moreno
Alekza Orduna
Caleb Pena
Salma Reyes
Jesus Rico
Timothy Ringleben
Cynthia Rivera
Demarys Torres
Joining them at the ceremony were their families and friends along with Falcon teachers and administrators Melissa Baker, Christian Guzman, Lisa Inniss, Enos Inniss, Sarah Tielke, Ana Lopez, and Ivan Arteaga.