The Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce’s Infrastructure Planning Division will host an informative event titled “Precinct 3 Update with Commissioner Meyers” on Wednesday, June 21st from 7:30 – 9:00 AM at the Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce. Commissioner Meyers will be informing members on updates for Precinct 3.

Topics Include:

Ongoing efforts to build, maintain and upgrade mobility, resiliency, and other assorted infrastructure critical to our rapidly growing County.

Highlight ongoing work between the County, cities, and other entities to identify and prioritize infrastructure needs that contribute to the County’s quality of life and pace of growth.

Infrastructure developments as essential tools to encourage and attract business investment as well as address concerns of residents.

This event is sponsored by:

BGE Inc., OTHON Engineering, & Stuart Consulting Group, Inc.

Sponsors as of 5/17/2023.

Registration is open and exclusive for members only. Event Sponsor: $500, includes company name featured on all marketing materials, social media platforms and chamber website, a unique registration page branded with company logo, recognition during the event, five (5) guest invitations, and a representative of your organization will have the option to give a brief introduction. Individual Member Reservations are $25. At the Door Member Reservations are $40. Register today at www.FortBendChamber.com or contact Paige Hitchcock at 281-566-2152 or Paige@fortbendcc.org.

The Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce Infrastructure Planning Division, under the leadership of Chair, Trisha Frederick with Costello, Inc. educates and advocates for transportation, infrastructure and development programs throughout the region that promote opportunities for investment that encourage an improved quality of life in our region.

About the Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce

The Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce is a 5-star accredited and the largest single-county chamber in the greater Houston region. As the advocate for excellence in Fort Bend County and beyond, we do essential work to protect the business interests in our region. The organization has been able, over the last 50 years, to be a strong and successful voice for business due to the solid and impressive investment of our members. The Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce creates, enhances and promotes the dynamic environment in which we work and live.