Congratulations to the Fort Bend Leadership Forum, Class of 2023!

Congratulations to the 54 graduates of the Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce’s Leadership Forum Class of 2023 generously sponsored by Audi of Sugar Land. Under the direction of Division Chairs Dr. Jay Neal, University of Houston, and Breah Campbell, Si Environmental, the Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce Leadership program celebrates its most recent graduating class of effective leaders.

Participants study the qualities that make a community leader, analyze leadership roles, and develop personal leadership styles and skills. The class of 2023 represents the 35th year that a group of outstanding individuals have participated in this rigorous program of leadership development and community engagement through active learning, expert insight, and experiential activities. The class participants are selected each year from a wide spectrum of the area’s population. The class of 2023 completed the program in Galveston on May 12, 2023.

Presenting the Fort Bend Leadership Forum Class of 2023:

First Name Last Name Company Ebi Alrikabi Real Property Management Sugar Land Brandon Baca Attack Poverty Steve Bassett Fort Bend Independent School District Ongela Billiard National Oilwell Varco Stephen Carter Sterling Staffing Solutions Alice Chen City of Stafford Ailene Comple Makalintal Whitley Penn LLP Ashley Cornner-Patel WJ Interests, LLC Chad Criswell BGE, Inc. Kevin Davidson Stewart Title Sugarland/Richmond Sharonda DeBose AccessHealth Angelo Decamps Primeway FCU Robert Doty Aguirre & Fields John Doucet Bloomin Blinds of Richmond Chelsea Downum Economic Development Partners Michael Duty HCSS Justin Edwards A&S Engineer Chiekezi Ekechi Houston Methodist Hospital Sugar Land Angela Garza Make-A-Wish Julie Gaston The Henderson-Wessendorff Foundation James Greene Memorial Hermann Sugar Land Hospital Suzanne Haboush GFL Environmental Eleanor Holmes Houston Methodist Hospital Sugar Land John Hudson Dearborn & Creggs George Jabbour Fort Bend Dental Susan Jaroszewski Catholic Charities Jerry Jones Jr. Develop Richmond TX Ghulam Khan Schooley Mitchell Daniel Koeppen Allegiance Bank Naresh Kolli Geotest Engineering, Inc. Jennifer Lane City of Sugar Land Robert Lugo Jr. Inframark Mike Martinez Pennglobal Marketing David McDonald II Kinetic by Windstream Patrick Nguyen Accredo Packaging Paula Noble Mukhtar Owais Owais Developments, LLC Elizabeth Pena Fort Bend Independent School District Dysen Pham US Global Fuels Teresa Preza Planned Community Developers, Ltd. Rick Ramirez City of Sugar Land Kaitlyn Rice PCCA Fredy Romero Velociti Services Kim Sachtleben Costello Dana Sharbonno Municipal District Services Stacy Slawinski Fort Bend County Paige Talbott Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce Liz Toomey Fort Bend Seniors Meals on Wheels David Tran Fluor Enterprise Lisa Wade Golden Energy Leadership Anezra Watts Landtech, Inc. Laura Whitley TDECU Dwayne Williams City of Missouri City Alison Young JPMorgan Wealth Management

The Fort Bend Leadership Forum is a ten-month program, August through May; it begins with a one and a half day opening retreat in San Antonio. The opening retreat is followed by monthly one-day sessions covering criminal justice, diversity, economic development/infrastructure, education, health and social services, municipal/county government, a two-day trip to Austin for a state government session, and a three-day national government session in Washington D.C. The Leadership program is completed with a one and a half day ending retreat and graduation ceremony in Galveston.

As the premier leadership development program in the region, the Fort Bend Leadership Forum was designed to prepare for the community needs that demand the involvement of informed citizens. The Fort Bend Leadership Forum offers structured learning opportunities in an atmosphere that stimulates creative thinking and encourages participants to work together to utilize both new and proven tools to meet the challenges of today and to prepare for tomorrow.

The Fort Bend Leadership Forum Class of 2024 is filling up fast. For more information on the program and sponsorship opportunities contact Rebekah Beltran at rebekah@fortbendcc.org 281-566-2158.

