Congratulations to the Fort Bend Leadership Forum, Class of 2023!

Congratulations to the 54 graduates of the Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce’s Leadership Forum Class of 2023 generously sponsored by Audi of Sugar Land. Under the direction of Division Chairs Dr. Jay Neal, University of Houston, and Breah Campbell, Si Environmental, the Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce Leadership program celebrates its most recent graduating class of effective leaders.

Participants study the qualities that make a community leader, analyze leadership roles, and develop personal leadership styles and skills. The class of 2023 represents the 35th year that a group of outstanding individuals have participated in this rigorous program of leadership development and community engagement through active learning, expert insight, and experiential activities. The class participants are selected each year from a wide spectrum of the area’s population. The class of 2023 completed the program in Galveston on May 12, 2023.

Presenting the Fort Bend Leadership Forum Class of 2023:

First Name

Last Name

Company

Ebi

Alrikabi

Real Property Management Sugar Land

Brandon

Baca

Attack Poverty

Steve

Bassett

Fort Bend Independent School District

Ongela

Billiard

National Oilwell Varco

Stephen

Carter

Sterling Staffing Solutions

Alice

Chen

City of Stafford

Ailene

Comple Makalintal

Whitley Penn LLP

Ashley

Cornner-Patel

WJ Interests, LLC

Chad

Criswell

BGE, Inc.

Kevin

Davidson

Stewart Title Sugarland/Richmond

Sharonda

DeBose

AccessHealth

Angelo

Decamps

Primeway FCU

Robert

Doty

Aguirre & Fields

John

Doucet

Bloomin Blinds of Richmond

Chelsea

Downum

Economic Development Partners

Michael

Duty

HCSS

Justin

Edwards

A&S Engineer

Chiekezi

Ekechi

Houston Methodist Hospital Sugar Land

Angela

Garza

Make-A-Wish

Julie

Gaston

The Henderson-Wessendorff Foundation

James

Greene

Memorial Hermann Sugar Land Hospital

Suzanne

Haboush

GFL Environmental

Eleanor

Holmes

Houston Methodist Hospital Sugar Land

John

Hudson

Dearborn & Creggs

George

Jabbour

Fort Bend Dental

Susan

Jaroszewski

Catholic Charities

Jerry

Jones Jr.

Develop Richmond TX

Ghulam

Khan

Schooley Mitchell

Daniel

Koeppen

Allegiance Bank

Naresh

Kolli

Geotest Engineering, Inc.

Jennifer

Lane

City of Sugar Land

Robert

Lugo Jr.

Inframark

Mike

Martinez

Pennglobal Marketing

David

McDonald II

Kinetic by Windstream

Patrick

Nguyen

Accredo Packaging

Paula

Noble

Mukhtar

Owais

Owais Developments, LLC

Elizabeth

Pena

Fort Bend Independent School District

Dysen

Pham

US Global Fuels

Teresa

Preza

Planned Community Developers, Ltd.

Rick

Ramirez

City of Sugar Land

Kaitlyn

Rice

PCCA

Fredy

Romero

Velociti Services

Kim

Sachtleben

Costello

Dana

Sharbonno

Municipal District Services

Stacy

Slawinski

Fort Bend County

Paige

Talbott

Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce

Liz

Toomey

Fort Bend Seniors Meals on Wheels

David

Tran

Fluor Enterprise

Lisa

Wade

Golden Energy Leadership

Anezra

Watts

Landtech, Inc.

Laura

Whitley

TDECU

Dwayne

Williams

City of Missouri City

Alison

Young

JPMorgan Wealth Management

The Fort Bend Leadership Forum is a ten-month program, August through May; it begins with a one and a half day opening retreat in San Antonio. The opening retreat is followed by monthly one-day sessions covering criminal justice, diversity, economic development/infrastructure, education, health and social services, municipal/county government, a two-day trip to Austin for a state government session, and a three-day national government session in Washington D.C.  The Leadership program is completed with a one and a half day ending retreat and graduation ceremony in Galveston.

As the premier leadership development program in the region, the Fort Bend Leadership Forum was designed to prepare for the community needs that demand the involvement of informed citizens. The Fort Bend Leadership Forum offers structured learning opportunities in an atmosphere that stimulates creative thinking and encourages participants to work together to utilize both new and proven tools to meet the challenges of today and to prepare for tomorrow.

The Fort Bend Leadership Forum Class of 2024 is filling up fast.  For more information on the program and sponsorship opportunities contact Rebekah Beltran at rebekah@fortbendcc.org  281-566-2158.

