Congratulations to the Fort Bend Leadership Forum, Class of 2023!

Congratulations to the 54 graduates of the Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce’s Leadership Forum Class of 2023 generously sponsored by Audi of Sugar Land. Under the direction of Division Chairs Dr. Jay Neal, University of Houston, and Breah Campbell, Si Environmental, the Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce Leadership program celebrates its most recent graduating class of effective leaders.
Participants study the qualities that make a community leader, analyze leadership roles, and develop personal leadership styles and skills. The class of 2023 represents the 35th year that a group of outstanding individuals have participated in this rigorous program of leadership development and community engagement through active learning, expert insight, and experiential activities. The class participants are selected each year from a wide spectrum of the area’s population. The class of 2023 completed the program in Galveston on May 12, 2023.
Presenting the Fort Bend Leadership Forum Class of 2023:
|
First Name
|
Last Name
|
Company
|
Ebi
|
Alrikabi
|
Real Property Management Sugar Land
|
Brandon
|
Baca
|
Attack Poverty
|
Steve
|
Bassett
|
Fort Bend Independent School District
|
Ongela
|
Billiard
|
National Oilwell Varco
|
Stephen
|
Carter
|
Sterling Staffing Solutions
|
Alice
|
Chen
|
City of Stafford
|
Ailene
|
Comple Makalintal
|
Whitley Penn LLP
|
Ashley
|
Cornner-Patel
|
WJ Interests, LLC
|
Chad
|
Criswell
|
BGE, Inc.
|
Kevin
|
Davidson
|
Stewart Title Sugarland/Richmond
|
Sharonda
|
DeBose
|
AccessHealth
|
Angelo
|
Decamps
|
Primeway FCU
|
Robert
|
Doty
|
Aguirre & Fields
|
John
|
Doucet
|
Bloomin Blinds of Richmond
|
Chelsea
|
Downum
|
Economic Development Partners
|
Michael
|
Duty
|
HCSS
|
Justin
|
Edwards
|
A&S Engineer
|
Chiekezi
|
Ekechi
|
Houston Methodist Hospital Sugar Land
|
Angela
|
Garza
|
Make-A-Wish
|
Julie
|
Gaston
|
The Henderson-Wessendorff Foundation
|
James
|
Greene
|
Memorial Hermann Sugar Land Hospital
|
Suzanne
|
Haboush
|
GFL Environmental
|
Eleanor
|
Holmes
|
Houston Methodist Hospital Sugar Land
|
John
|
Hudson
|
Dearborn & Creggs
|
George
|
Jabbour
|
Fort Bend Dental
|
Susan
|
Jaroszewski
|
Catholic Charities
|
Jerry
|
Jones Jr.
|
Develop Richmond TX
|
Ghulam
|
Khan
|
Schooley Mitchell
|
Daniel
|
Koeppen
|
Allegiance Bank
|
Naresh
|
Kolli
|
Geotest Engineering, Inc.
|
Jennifer
|
Lane
|
City of Sugar Land
|
Robert
|
Lugo Jr.
|
Inframark
|
Mike
|
Martinez
|
Pennglobal Marketing
|
David
|
McDonald II
|
Kinetic by Windstream
|
Patrick
|
Nguyen
|
Accredo Packaging
|
Paula
|
Noble
|
Mukhtar
|
Owais
|
Owais Developments, LLC
|
Elizabeth
|
Pena
|
Fort Bend Independent School District
|
Dysen
|
Pham
|
US Global Fuels
|
Teresa
|
Preza
|
Planned Community Developers, Ltd.
|
Rick
|
Ramirez
|
City of Sugar Land
|
Kaitlyn
|
Rice
|
PCCA
|
Fredy
|
Romero
|
Velociti Services
|
Kim
|
Sachtleben
|
Costello
|
Dana
|
Sharbonno
|
Municipal District Services
|
Stacy
|
Slawinski
|
Fort Bend County
|
Paige
|
Talbott
|
Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce
|
Liz
|
Toomey
|
Fort Bend Seniors Meals on Wheels
|
David
|
Tran
|
Fluor Enterprise
|
Lisa
|
Wade
|
Golden Energy Leadership
|
Anezra
|
Watts
|
Landtech, Inc.
|
Laura
|
Whitley
|
TDECU
|
Dwayne
|
Williams
|
City of Missouri City
|
Alison
|
Young
|
JPMorgan Wealth Management
The Fort Bend Leadership Forum is a ten-month program, August through May; it begins with a one and a half day opening retreat in San Antonio. The opening retreat is followed by monthly one-day sessions covering criminal justice, diversity, economic development/infrastructure, education, health and social services, municipal/county government, a two-day trip to Austin for a state government session, and a three-day national government session in Washington D.C. The Leadership program is completed with a one and a half day ending retreat and graduation ceremony in Galveston.
As the premier leadership development program in the region, the Fort Bend Leadership Forum was designed to prepare for the community needs that demand the involvement of informed citizens. The Fort Bend Leadership Forum offers structured learning opportunities in an atmosphere that stimulates creative thinking and encourages participants to work together to utilize both new and proven tools to meet the challenges of today and to prepare for tomorrow.
The Fort Bend Leadership Forum Class of 2024 is filling up fast. For more information on the program and sponsorship opportunities contact Rebekah Beltran at rebekah@fortbendcc.org 281-566-2158.
