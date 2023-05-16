Texas Historical Records Advisory Board Invites Nominations for 2023 Archival Awards

Austin, TX – The Texas Historical Records Advisory Board (THRAB) invites nominations for its 2023 archival awards. THRAB grants awards in the categories of excellence, advocacy and distinguished service.

The Archival Award of Excellence honors archival institutions and individuals in Texas who have made significant achievements in preserving and improving access to historical records in any format.

The Advocacy for Archives Award acknowledges an individual or organization that has made significant contributions to ensure the preservation and availability of Texas’s historical record.

Finally, the David B. Gracy II Distinguished Archival Service Award recognizes an individual, archival institution, education program or nonprofit/government organization that has provided outstanding leadership, service or contribution to the archival profession in Texas.

THRAB is accepting nominations through July 1 and will announce the recipients in October during Texas Archives Month. For nomination forms and additional information, visit www.tsl.texas.gov/archivalaward.

Recent recipients of the Archival Award of Excellence include the Harry Ransom Center at the University of Texas and the Texas Archive of the Moving Image (TAMI). The Advocacy for Archives Award was presented in 2022 to the consortium Texas Archival Resources Online (TARO), and the David B. Gracy II was awarded to the Society of Southwest Archivists.

About THRAB

In 1976, Governor Dolph Briscoe established THRAB, the State Historical Records Advisory Board for Texas. THRAB is a nine-member board that supports public access to records; serves as a catalyst for improving storage conditions within the state; supports the preservation and access efforts of historical and genealogical societies, archives, museums, libraries, colleges, local governments and other

institutions; and reviews grant requests submitted to the National Historical Publications and Records Commission (NHPRC). THRAB initiatives are funded by the NHPRC.

The Texas State Library and Archives Commission provides Texans access to the information needed to be informed, productive citizens by preserving the archival record of Texas; enhancing the service capacity of public, academic and school libraries; assisting public agencies in the maintenance of their records; and meeting the reading needs of Texans with disabilities. For more information, visit www.tsl.texas.gov.