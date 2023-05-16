Libraries To Close In Observance Of Memorial Day

All branches of Fort Bend County Libraries, which includes the Cinco Ranch Branch Library and the Mission Bend Branch Library, will be closed on Monday, May 29, in observance of Memorial Day. Regular library hours will resume on Tuesday, May 30.

The Bob Lutts Fulshear/Simonton Branch Library remains closed; the new Fulshear Branch Library will open later this summer.

Your online library is always open at www.fortbend.lib.tx.us for searching the catalog, renewing books or placing holds, streaming movies, downloading e-books or music, or using the research databases.

For more information, contact the library system’s Communications Office at 281-633-4734.