Libraries Now Offer Free Email Alerts For New Titles

Fort Bend County Libraries (FBCL) buys thousands of new books, movies, and CDs each year. Library users can now get weekly email notifications for the newest titles and be first in line to check them out!

FBCL offers a free weekly “Wowbrary” email showcasing the latest arrivals at the libraries. With an instant link to the online catalog, titles can quickly and easily be requested online for checkout and pickup at the nearest FBCL location.

The “Wowbrary” email service showcases new books, DVDs, music on CDs, ebooks and e-audiobooks, large-print books, and non-English selections.

The “Wowbrary” emails highlight certain titles each week, but users may also click on categories for specific genres of interest, such as children’s books, mysteries and thrillers, parenting and family, graphic novels, business and investing, and much more.

The service is free, and users can unsubscribe at any time if they no longer wish to receive the emails.

To get started, just visit Fort Bend County Libraries’ website (www.fortbend.lib.tx.us) and click on the “Books, eLibrary, & More” tab and then select “Reading Recommendations.”

For more information, call the library system’s Communications Office (281-633-4734) or visit any FBCL location.