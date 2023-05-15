May Is National Stroke Awareness Month

A Stroke Victim Requires FAST Care

How to help a loved one live through this high-risk emergency

By Carisa Liew, D.O., Neurologist, Kelsey-Seybold Clinic – Cypress

Strokes, sometimes called brain attacks, are the third leading cause of death in Texas.[1] For anyone experiencing a stroke, time is the most critical factor.[2] Imagine if a stroke happened to a loved one, and you were alone with them. Would you know what to do?

What is a stroke?

A stroke occurs when the blood supply to the brain is blocked or when a blood vessel in the brain bursts.[3] This can quickly damage brain cells and is a medical emergency. Depending on which parts of the brain are affected, the common signs of a stroke include:[4]

Sudden trouble seeing in one or both eyes.

Sudden numbness or weakness in the face or arms and legs, especially on one side.

Sudden trouble walking, including dizziness or lack of coordination or balance.

Sudden severe headache.

Sudden trouble speaking or understanding.

Recognizing these symptoms, being aware that you are with a potential stroke victim, and understanding that you must take action is critical and possibly lifesaving. The longer the treatment delay, the more brain tissue may be lost.[5] That’s why it’s important to call 911 immediately if you or someone you are with shows any signs of stroke.[6]

How can you help?

F.A.S.T is an easy-to-remember acronym that serves as a quick test to determine whether someone might be experiencing a stroke and needs emergency care:[7]

F (Face) – Ask the person to smile to determine if one side of their face is drooping.

(Face) – Ask the person to smile to determine if one side of their face is drooping. A (Arms) – Ask the person to raise both arms to determine if there is difficulty moving one side (e.g., one arm is drifting downward).

(Arms) – Ask the person to raise both arms to determine if there is difficulty moving one side (e.g., one arm is drifting downward). S (Speech) – Have the person repeat a simple phrase to determine if their speech is slurred.

(Speech) – Have the person repeat a simple phrase to determine if their speech is slurred. T (Time) – If you notice even one of these signs, call 911 immediately.

No matter what, do not let the victim drive themselves. By calling 911 and getting paramedics on the scene as soon as possible, treatment can begin right away and continue during transport to a hospital or urgent care facility.

What are some ways to help prevent a stroke?

The good news about strokes is that 80 percent are thought to be preventable.[8] However, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, once someone has had a stroke, they are at high risk for another. In fact, one in four strokes is recurrent.[9] That’s another reason why it’s important to stay ahead of the risk by treating the contributing factors of stroke, which include diabetes, high cholesterol, high blood pressure, atrial fibrillation (fast or irregular heartbeat) and heart disease.[10]

It is also important to incorporate healthy habits into your lifestyle. Work with your doctor to determine whether you need to change your diet, add more exercise, begin medication, or make other beneficial lifestyle choices.[11]

Chances are, if a friend or loved one shows stroke symptoms, it’s up to you to recognize the signs and get help FAST!

[1] https://www.dshs.texas.gov/heart-disease-stroke

[2] NIH National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke, Know the Signs, Act in Time

[3] Stroke Signs and Symptoms | cdc.gov

[4] Stroke Signs and Symptoms, CDC

[5] Early Action is Important for Stroke, CDC

[6] About Stroke | cdc.gov

[7] American Stroke Association

[8] Women and Stroke | cdc.gov

[9] CDC – Stroke Facts

[10] Stroke – Causes and Risk Factors, NIH National Heart, Lung and Blood Institute

[11] Healthy Lifestyles for Older Adults, Academy of Nutrition & Dietetics