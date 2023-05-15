Kelsey-Seybold Clinic Sponsors CPR Kit Donation to Morton Ranch Junior High School

On May 8, the American Heart Association (AHA) and Kelsey-Seybold Clinic donated a CPR training kit to Katy ISD’s Morton Ranch Junior High School. The donation was made possible by Kelsey-Seybold’s AHA sponsorship. The Clinic’s sponsorship covers the cost of the kit, which is valued at $1,500 and includes training materials and CPR instruction offered through the AHA. During the presentation, Ronald Mullins, a volunteer from the AHA, instructed Morton Ranch sixth graders how to perform CPR.

This CPR training kit, which is portable and easily stored, will be used at the junior high so students may gain lifesaving CPR knowledge. Kelsey-Seybold has sponsored two additional CPR training kit donations to other schools within Katy ISD.

According to the AHA, 350,000 people die from cardiac arrest in the United States every year. CPR, or cardiopulmonary resuscitation, is an emergency lifesaving procedure performed when the heart stops beating. In cases of cardiac arrest, CPR may double or triple the chance of survival by keeping oxygenated blood flowing to the heart and brain.

Representatives from Kelsey-Seybold Clinic, the American Heart Association, and Prairie View A&M University Nursing volunteers meet with Morton Ranch Junior High faculty to donate a CPR kit. Left to right: Dan D’Armond, vice president, American Heart Association; Shannon Bloodsaw, M.Ed., program coordinator II, Prairie View A&M University; Mejia Grace, campus nurse, Morton Ranch Junior High School; Rupa Puttappa, M.D., F.A.C.C., Cardiology, Kelsey-Seybold Clinic; Aubrion Edwards, volunteer, Prairie View A&M University; Surya Daniel, volunteer, Prairie View A&M University; Aquina Roussell, R.N., nursing supervisor, Kelsey-Seybold Clinic – West Grand Parkway; Shirley Israel, clinic administrator, Kelsey-Seybold Clinic – West Grand Parkway; and Troy I. Hodge, Ed.D., student support assistant principal, Morton Ranch Junior High School