Houston Grand Opera to Hold Two Summer Camps for Students Grades 3-12

Company joins forces with community partners for Create an Opera and Art of Opera

Houston, May 15, 2023—Houston Grand Opera (HGO) has opened registration for the company’s two summer camps for students in grades 3-12. Participating campers will receive the valuable opportunity to develop their vocal and dramatic talents in a fun and supportive creative environment. As part of HGO’s commitment to working with students and families to make high-level music education affordable for all, financial assistance is available.

CREATE AN OPERA

Campers (grades 3-8) will create their own original musical based on a children’s book, which they will perform at the end of the weeklong camp. Presented in collaboration with Wheeler Avenue Baptist Church and pARTnerschools.

When: June 12-16, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.; final performance June 16

Where: Wheeler Avenue Baptist Church

Cost: $400 per student

ART OF OPERA

Campers (grades 9-12) will rehearse and perform a fully staged musical revue combining opera, art songs, and musical theater, to be presented at the end of the two-week camp. Presented in partnership with the American Festival for the Arts (AFA).

When: June 26-July 7, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Mondays-Fridays (except July 4)

Where: Kinder High School for the Performing and Visual Arts; final performance July 7 in the school’s Denney Theater

Cost: $800 per student

For more information and to register, visit HGO.org/Community-and-Learning.

Link to photos of 2022 HGO opera camps here. Photos courtesy of Houston Grand Opera.

About Houston Grand Opera

Houston Grand Opera (HGO) is one of the largest, most innovative, and most highly acclaimed opera companies in the United States. General Director and CEO Khori Dastoor assumed leadership of the organization and responsibility for its strategic vision in 2021. In fulfilling its mission to advance the operatic art, to serve the Houston community, and to be a global leader in the future of opera, HGO has led the field in commissioning and producing new works (74 world premieres to date) and in training and nurturing promising young artists and administrators. HGO contributes to the cultural enrichment of Houston and the nation through a diverse and innovative program of performances, community events, and education projects that reaches the widest possible public. The company invites all Houstonians to experience superlative opera without the barrier of price through discounted single tickets and subscriptions, subsidized student performances, and free productions.

About HGO Community and Learning

Houston Grand Opera has engaged with Houston’s dynamic and diverse community through its Community and Learning initiatives since 2007. By providing authentic and enriching experiences through collaborative partnerships with schools, families, community organizations, and curious members of society, Community and Learning explores the intersection between the art of opera and the needs of the people HGO serves. Initiatives include developing new operatic works and conversations that resonate thematically with the Opera’s audiences and, each season, offering popular, accessible programs like the Student Performance Series, Opera to Go!, and Storybook Opera in over 100 schools in Houston and throughout Texas.