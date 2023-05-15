HHSC Reminds Women to Prioritize their Health During National Women’s Health Week

AUSTIN – The Texas Health and Human Services Commission is encouraging women of all ages to take care of their health as part of National Women’s Health Week, which begins on May 14.
“National Women’s Health Week gives us the opportunity to remind women about the importance of taking care of their health. HHSC provides a variety of preventive and treatment options and services to help women stay healthy,” said Faith Sandberg-Rodriguez, associate commissioner of Family Clinical Services for HHSC. “We are committed to meeting the needs of women and connecting Texans with vital health programs.”
National Women’s Health Week raises awareness about women’s health issues and highlights ways women can make their health a priority and maintain healthy habits throughout their lives.
HHSC’s Healthy Texas Women program (HTW) offers free women’s health and family planning services at no cost to eligible, low-income women. These services include breast and cervical cancer screening, contraception and pregnancy testing. HTW Plus offers benefits focused on treating health conditions that contribute to maternal morbidity and mortality, including postpartum depression, heart conditions and substance use disorders.
HHSC offers a variety of other programs and services that support women. These include:
- The Family Planning Program offers health and family planning services, such as cancer screenings, contraception and pregnancy testing at low or no cost.
- The Title V Maternal and Child Health Fee-for-Service (TVFFS) Program and the Primary Health Care program provide an array of primary health care services for low-income adults and children, including services before, during and after pregnancy.
- The Breast and Cervical Cancer Services program provides free breast and cervical cancer screenings and diagnostic services for eligible uninsured and underinsured Texas women. The program helps identify breast and cervical cancers in the early stages when treatment is more likely to be effective.
- The Medicaid for Breast and Cervical Cancer (MBCC) program offers full Medicaid benefits including cancer treatments and reconstruction.
- Texas WIC (the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children) works to improve the health of women, infants, and children up to age 5 by providing supplemental nutritious foods, nutrition education, breastfeeding support and referrals to health care. Additionally, live and self-paced health, nutrition, and breastfeeding classes are free to the public on the Texas WIC website.
- Medicaid for Pregnant Women and CHIP Perinatal offers eligible pregnant women free health coverage during their pregnancy. Both programs cover prenatal doctor visits, prenatal vitamins, labor and delivery services, checkups and other benefits for the baby after leaving the hospital.
- Substance Use Disorder Programs for Pregnant and Parenting Women offers a variety of intervention and treatment options designed to promote stability and help people start their recovery journey through prevention, intervention, treatment and recovery support. Intervention and treatment programs include Maternal Opioid Misuse model, Pregnant and Parenting Intervention, and Parenting Awareness and Drug Risk Education Services.
- Alternatives to Abortion program provides services and supports to prenatal and postnatal women, children, and families by promoting healthy birth outcomes, offering parent education on raising healthy children, child development, and addressing educational and employment readiness barriers. Alternatives to Abortion providers offer private, confidential counseling and mentoring to women on pregnancy and parenting.
About National Women’s Health Week
National Women’s Health Week is a weeklong health observance led by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Office on Women’s Health. The week, May 14-20, serves as a reminder for women and girls to make their health a priority.
More information is available at hhs.texas.gov. Texas residents can dial 2-1-1 to learn about programs and services.