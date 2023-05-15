HHSC Reminds Women to Prioritize their Health During National Women’s Health Week

AUSTIN – The Texas Health and Human Services Commission is encouraging women of all ages to take care of their health as part of National Women’s Health Week, which begins on May 14.

“National Women’s Health Week gives us the opportunity to remind women about the importance of taking care of their health. HHSC provides a variety of preventive and treatment options and services to help women stay healthy,” said Faith Sandberg-Rodriguez, associate commissioner of Family Clinical Services for HHSC. “We are committed to meeting the needs of women and connecting Texans with vital health programs.”

National Women’s Health Week raises awareness about women’s health issues and highlights ways women can make their health a priority and maintain healthy habits throughout their lives.

HHSC’s Healthy Texas Women program (HTW) offers free women’s health and family planning services at no cost to eligible, low-income women. These services include breast and cervical cancer screening, contraception and pregnancy testing. HTW Plus offers benefits focused on treating health conditions that contribute to maternal morbidity and mortality, including postpartum depression, heart conditions and substance use disorders.

HHSC offers a variety of other programs and services that support women. These include:

About National Women’s Health Week

National Women’s Health Week is a weeklong health observance led by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Office on Women’s Health. The week, May 14-20, serves as a reminder for women and girls to make their health a priority.

More information is available at hhs.texas.gov. Texas residents can dial 2-1-1 to learn about programs and services.