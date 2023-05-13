2023 Graduation Schedule

Dear Katy ISD Parents/Guardians, Staff, and Community,

The Class of 2023 graduation ceremonies are right around the corner, and we are so excited to celebrate our graduating seniors!

This year, for the first time, the district will host a brief 45 second firework display at the conclusion of each ceremony. Graduation ceremonies historically end somewhere between 9:30 p.m. and 9:55 p.m., depending on the size of the class. The safety of our Katy ISD community is our number one priority. Thus, please know that the district has contracted with a professional pyrotechnics company to administer each firework display. That company is also providing safety staff to ensure those operating the display, as well as the audience viewing the display, are protected from any potential hazards. The pyrotechnics company, as well as our school district, have obtained all required licensing and permitting through the City of Katy.

Graduation ceremonies are scheduled nightly from Thursday, May 18 through Friday, May 26, at Legacy Stadium located at 1830 Katyland Dr.

We appreciate your support and look forward to recognizing our hard-working seniors who will soon begin the next chapter of their educational, military, and professional careers!

More information about the Katy ISD Class of 2023 graduations can be found here.

Katy ISD