Katy ISD Announces New Principal for Tays Junior High

KATY, TX [May 12, 2023] – The Tays Junior High Titans will have a new principal when they return for the 2023-2024 school year. Tara Haworth will assume her new role as leader of the campus on July 1 and will be replacing Principal Dr. Kris Mitzner who will be retiring soon. Haworth is already a familiar face among the Tays staff and school community, serving as the campus’s assistant principal and student support assistant principal.

“Ms. Haworth has a deep understanding of the Tays Junior High community and family,” said Dr. Ken Gregorski, Superintendent of Schools. “Throughout her tenure as assistant principal she has demonstrated outstanding leadership skills and a passion for ensuring student success,” added Gregorski.

Haworth has 13 years of educational experience, all of which has taken place at Katy ISD. Her dream of working at an A+ school district became a reality in 2010 when she joined Mayde Creek Junior High as a math teacher. Her commitment to inspiring students and her fellow co-workers earned her the “Rookie Teacher of the Year” award as well as the T.E.A.C.H. award. Three years later, Haworth joined the Taylor High School Mustang family as an algebra teacher. Throughout her time at Katy ISD, she has held various instructional and leadership roles which include Algebra I curriculum writer, mathematics department chair, and instructional coach for junior and high schools, among other duties. Haworth joined Tays Junior High in August 2017 as their assistant principal and three years later she was promoted to student support assistant principal. During this time she contributed to creating a culture of academic excellence and character development for both students and staff members.

“I am thrilled to continue building upon our staff and family partnerships, and the excellence in teaching and learning that our students benefit from across our classrooms every day,” said Haworth. “As the school’s principal my door will always be open, and I welcome continued conversation and collaboration,” she added.

Haworth holds a Bachelor of Science in Interdisciplinary Studies from the University of Houston as well as a Master of Education in Educational Administration from Lamar University.

Tara Nichole Haworth

New Principal at Tays Junior High School