Typhoon Texas Houston Announces the Grand Opening of Typhoon Junior for Summer 2023

HOUSTON, TX (May 10, 2023) – Typhoon Texas Houston, the premier water park destination in the heart of Texas, is thrilled to announce the highly anticipated opening of its newest attraction, Typhoon Junior. Families and thrill-seekers alike are invited to experience the excitement and fun at this fantastic addition to the park’s lineup of exhilarating water attractions.

Typhoon Junior is a state-of-the-art water play area designed especially for younger guests, offering a safe and entertaining environment for children to splash, slide, and create lasting memories. This new attraction is thoughtfully crafted with interactive water features, engaging slides, and a host of surprises that will captivate the imagination of kids of all ages.

“We are delighted to unveil Typhoon Junior, an incredible addition to our lineup of world-class attractions at Typhoon Texas Houston,” said John Pham, Director of Marketing. “This new attraction reflects our commitment to providing a thrilling yet safe water park experience for guests of all ages. We can’t wait to welcome families and friends to enjoy a fun-filled summer at our park.”

With the opening of Typhoon Junior, Typhoon Texas Houston continues to solidify its reputation as a premier water park destination, offering an unparalleled combination of thrilling rides, refreshing water adventures, and family-friendly entertainment. Guests will find a wide range of attractions, including exhilarating water slides, lazy rivers, wave pools, and more.

Whether seeking an adrenaline rush or a relaxing day in the sun, Typhoon Texas Houston has something for everyone. With the addition of Typhoon Junior, the park reinforces its commitment to providing an unforgettable experience for families and friends looking to beat the summer heat and create cherished memories.

For more information about Typhoon Texas Houston and to purchase tickets or season passes, please visit typhoontexas.com.

