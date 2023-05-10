Comptroller Glenn Hegar Distributes $1.2 Billion in Monthly Sales Tax Revenue to Local Governments

(AUSTIN) — Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar announced today he will send cities, counties, transit systems and special purpose districts $1.2 billion in local sales tax allocations for May, 4.3 percent more than in May 2022.

These allocations are based on sales made in March by businesses that report tax monthly and sales made in January, February and March by quarterly filers.

LOCAL SALES TAX ALLOCATIONS (May 2023) Recipient May 2023

Allocations Change from

May 2022 Year-to-date

Change Cities

$786.1M ↑ 3.3% ↑ 7.4% Transit Systems $256.0M ↑ 2.1% ↑ 7.7% Counties $76.1M ↑ 12.1% ↑ 13.8% Special Purpose Districts $114.7M ↑ 11.5% ↑ 15.1% Total $1.2B ↑ 4.3% ↑ 8.5%

For details on May sales tax allocations to individual cities, counties, transit systems and special purpose districts, visit the Comptroller’s Monthly Sales Tax Allocation Comparison Summary Reports.