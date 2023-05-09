Theatre Southwest Presents The Book of Will by Lauren Gunderson

After the death of their friend and mentor William Shakespeare, actors Henry Condell and John Heminges are aghast at watching the Bard’s works get bastardized, and become determined to compile the First Folio of The Collected Works of William Shakespeare to – against incredible odds – preserve the words that shaped their lives. They and the rest of the Shakespeare Syndicate will have to borrow, beg, and band together to get it done. Uproariously funny, heartbreakingly tender, and as entertaining as it is educational, this ‘based on a true story’ tale brings the best of the stage to the stage.

Cast:

John Heminges – John Patterson Henry Condell – Joseph Ross

Alice Heminges – Lise Morrow Rebecca Heminges – Amira Judeh

Elizabeth Condell – Brit Garcia Ben Johnson – Brian Heaton

Ralph Crane – Ethan Janecka Isaac Jaggard – Reijon Liboon

William Jaggard – John Stevens Richard Burbage – Alonso Prusmack

Ed Knight – Helen Warwick Emilia Bassano Lanier – Julie Gersib

Anne Hathaway – Helen Warwick Susannah Shakespeare – Daniela Castro

Boy Hamlet – Kyle Shillibeer Marcus – Marcus Sabom

Compositor – Michael Franklin Barman – Marcus Sabom

Barman 2 – Michael Franklin Sir Edward Dering – Alonso Prusmack

Bernardo – Marcus Sabom Francisco – Michael Franklin

Horatio – Kyle Shillibeer Marcellus – Les Rizk

Fruit Seller – Mary Ann Janecka Blount – Helen Warwick

Aspley – Alonso Prusmack Pavier – Mary Ann Janecka

Printer 1 – Michael Franklin Printer 2 – Les Rizk

Crier – Bill S. Cameo Violinist – Lifang Li

Creative Team:

Director – Sean K. Thompson

Stage manager – Schrenia Bockholt

Assistant Stage Manager – Alliegh Webb

Lighting Design – Kevin Tully

Scenic Design – John Stevens

A Note from the director: “As a Shakespeare nut, I’m so proud to be directing this sort of ‘hybrid Shakespeare,’ which is set in the Bard’s times and is about him, but isn’t Shakespearean in the language,” said director Sean K. Thompson, who has also produced The Woodlands Shakespeare Festival for the past eight years. “The world was so close to having all the works of Will Shakespeare be lost or forgotten, or (worse) changed by others so drastically that it would be unrecognizable, were it not for the like of Condell, Heminges, their wives, and the Shakespeare Syndicate. This play let us know how perilously close we came to having a modern world without anything the Will inspired over the centuries.”

Performances run from April 14 – 29. Showtimes are Fridays & Saturdays at 8 pm, and Sunday matinees (April 16 & 23) at 3 pm.

Performances will be held at Theatre Southwest, 8944-A Clarkcrest. Tickets range from $20-$22 and can be purchased through www.tswhouston.com/tickets.

Since its founding in 1957, Theatre Southwest has delivered quality theatre to the Greater Houston community. For more information about upcoming shows, contact Theatre Southwest at 713-661-9505, visit www.tswhouston.com or follow Theatre Southwest on social media: www.facebook.com/TheatreSouthwest and Instagram @tswhouston.