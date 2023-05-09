Katy ISD Looking to Hire Passionate Educators during Summer Certified Teacher Job Fair

Calling all interested educators who are looking for an opportunity to join a premier school district! Katy ISD is looking for certified teachers to work for the #1 School District in the Houston area. In preparation for the 2023-2024 school year, Katy ISD is hosting a Summer Certified Teacher Job Fair on Tuesday, June 6, 2023. Administrators from elementary and secondary campuses will be available to personally interact with candidates, review applications and conduct “on-the-spot” interviews with individuals seeking to join the Katy ISD family.

“For the upcoming school year, Katy ISD will be opening two new elementary schools as a result of our fast growth,” said Brian Schuss, Chief Human Resources Officer. “This is a perfect opportunity to join the #1 school district in the Houston area and to be part of a family of educators dedicated to teaching and preparing future generations,” added Schuss.

No pre-registration or fee is required. However, all applicants attending the fair should have a teacher certification or a Statement of Eligibility (SOE). It’s recommended that candidates complete an application on the Katy ISD website in advance and bring enough resumes to share at the fair. For more information, visit the Katy ISD Human Resources Job Fair webpage.

What: Katy ISD 2023 Summer Certified Teacher Job Fair

Where: Paetow High School

23111 Stockdick School Road

Katy, TX 77493

When: Tuesday, June 6, 2023

8 a.m. – 11 a.m.

Contact: Maria DiPetta, General Manager of Media Relations

281-396-2298