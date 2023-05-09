Galveston Reports Record Tourism Success in New Economic Impact Study

Visit Galveston announces a record $1.2B in tourist spending and 25% increase in annual visitation in report released Monday

GALVESTON, TX (May 9, 2023) – Galveston Island’s tourism industry has achieved record-breaking economic success, including $1.2 billion in annual tourist spending, according to a report released Monday by Visit Galveston.

The report’s findings show visitor spending in Galveston increased 27% in 2022 while tourist visitation reached a peak 8.1 million visitors last year – a 25% increase from 2021 and 10.9% increase from 2019 prior to the pandemic.

Additional highlights of the organization’s 2023 Galveston Economic Impact of Tourism Study include $228.5 million in taxes generated from tourism spending with the industry supporting more than 11,800 jobs.

Visit Galveston is the official destination marketing organization of Galveston Island. The organization released the results of its new economic impact study in celebration of the U.S. Travel Association’s National Tourism Week being observed this week (May 7-13).

“The tourism industry is a vital part of Galveston’s economy, and we are thrilled to see record-breaking economic impacts,” said Kelly de Schaun, Chief Executive Officer of the Galveston Park Board, which oversees Visit Galveston as well as beach maintenance on the island.

Park Board Chairman Marty Fluke added: “The tourism industry is critical to the economic success of our city and state. Tourism creates jobs, supports local businesses, and generates tax revenue that funds essential services for our community.”

Galveston’s tourism industry is expected to continue to grow in the coming years, with several new developments and attractions planned for the city. The Galveston Park Board is committed to working with industry partners to promote Galveston as a premier travel destination and drive economic growth for the city.

