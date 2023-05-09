CEO Foundation Awards 100 Tickets To The Children’s Discover Center To Nery’s Promise

Richmond, TX – The children and families of Nery’s Promise are excited to receive 100 tickets to the Fort Bend Children’s Discovery Center from the CEO Foundation! At the inaugural gala of the CEO Foundation Live Auction, the Foundation uniquely auctioned off experiences to benefit other organizations that align with their mission of empowering the next generation of leaders, innovators and changemakers. Nery Salazar and the Board of Directors are grateful to the CEO Foundation for this generous donation that helps the organization carry out its mission and vision of training and equipping children and young adults to succeed, through faith-based programs.

Doug Goff, Nery’s Promise Board President said, “I am proud to be a board member of this wonderful organization. We are thankful for Ms. Nery and all of the volunteers that help her teach reading skills, host bible studies and provide well-balanced, home cooked meals to underprivileged children and their families. We could not provide these basic needs and educational outings without the support of the community and organizations such as the CEO Foundation!”

Nery's Promise is a 501c3 nonprofit organization with the purpose of providing educational support and basic needs to children and their families.