“Shining Star of Fort Bend” Could be the Next Big Thing

Fort Bend County Judge Honors Teen Artist Hajra Rahim for her Accomplishments

Katy, Texas, April 26th, 2023 – Obra D. Tompkins High School student Hajra Rahim was awarded a Certificate of Recognition from Fort Bend County Judge KP George on April 25th, 2023, for her

outstanding achievements as an artist.

Hajra, who uses oil paints to create her stunning works of art, has already won multiple state and national awards for her work. As per her website, her pieces have been featured in several

galleries, including Houston’s Hayloft Gallery at NRG Stadium, as well as in cities like Dallas and Nashville.

With her talent and dedication, many experts predict that Hajra will be the next famous artist. Her works are known for their depth and intricate details, which are a testament to her skill and

creativity.

“She is a shining star of Fort Bend,” said Judge KP George. “Our youth are our future,” he noted, indicating that Hajra’s future will be as colorful as her works.

This summer, Hajra will have a piece featured in Kentucky, which is a testament to her growing popularity and recognition in the art world. She is excited to share her work with a wider audience

and continue to develop her craft.

For more information on Hajra Rahim and her stunning works of art, please visit her website at https://theartofhajrarahim.weebly.com