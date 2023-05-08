Katy ISD Announces 2022-2023 Valedictorians and Salutatorians

Katy ISD is proud to announce the top two students from each high school who have ranked highest academically in their respective graduating classes. These students have worked extremely hard from the first day of their ninth-grade year until their senior year. Many of them are now moving on to renowned colleges and universities throughout the nation. The 2022-2023 valedictorians and salutatorians are:
Cinco Ranch High School:
- Haley Lucy Saxman – Valedictorian
- College/University: University of Pennsylvania
- Major: Business
- GPA: 4.8852
- Juliana Yili Zhou – Salutatorian
- College/University: Rice University
- Major: Computer Science
- GPA: 4.8615
Jordan High School
- Piyush Ankush Hole – Valedictorian
- College/University: Texas A&M University
- Major: Computer Science
- GPA: 4.8657
- Evan Jin – Salutatorian
- College/University: The University of Texas at Austin
- Major: Computer Science Honors & Business Honors
- GPA: 4.8636
Katy High School:
- Hudson Andrew Rhodes – Valedictorian
- College/University: The University of Texas at Austin
- Major: Biology
- GPA: 4.7925
- Rohan Bala Srinivas – Salutatorian
- College/University: The University of Texas at Austin
- Major: Biomedical Engineering
- GPA: 4.7692
Mayde Creek High School
- Sodais Kader Ghulam – Valedictorian
o College/University: The University of Texas at Austin
- Major: Computer Science
- GPA: 4.8361
- Jasmine Vishun Benau – Salutatorian
- College/University: The University of Texas at Austin
- Major: Finance
- GPA: 4.8281
Morton Ranch High School
- Logan John Pedersen – Valedictorian
- College/University: The University of Texas at Austin – after serving two-year mission
- Major: Chemical Engineering
- GPA: 4.8302
- Alex Faith Heiliger – Salutatorian
- College/University: University of Houston
- Major: Psychology
- GPA: 4.7143
Paetow High School
- Mohammad Mutaz Yaghi – Valedictorian
- College/University: University of Pennsylvania
- Major: Dual degree in Business and International Studies
- GPA: 4.7069
- Fatima Noor Shaikh – Salutatorian
- College/University: The University of Texas at Austin
- Major: Biology & College of Natural Science
- GPA: 4.7031
Seven Lakes High School
- Akash Joseph – Valedictorian
- College/University: The University of Texas at Austin
- Major: Electrical and Computer Engineering
- GPA: 4.8955
- Aayushi Ajay Gandhi – Salutatorian
- College/University: Stanford University
- Major: Human Biology
- GPA: 4.8889
Taylor High School
- Melissa Deng Huang – Valedictorian
- College/University: The University of Texas at Austin
- Major: Computer Science
- GPA: 4.8615
- Minkyu “Mike” Lim – Salutatorian
- College/University: The University of Texas at Austin
- Major: Business
- GPA: 4.8333
Tompkins High School
- Sanjana Perungulam – Valedictorian
- College/University: University of Rochester
- Major: Medical Studies at Rochester Early Scholars Program – Concentration in Cell and Developmental Biology
- GPA: 4.8857
- Alex Hai Shi – Salutatorian
- College/University: Cornell University
- Major: Economics and Sociology
- GPA: 4.8676
Congratulations to all of these outstanding students!
Pictures of the 2022-23 Valedictorians and Salutatorians
