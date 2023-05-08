Katy ISD Announces 2022-2023 Valedictorians and Salutatorians

Katy ISD is proud to announce the top two students from each high school who have ranked highest academically in their respective graduating classes. These students have worked extremely hard from the first day of their ninth-grade year until their senior year. Many of them are now moving on to renowned colleges and universities throughout the nation. The 2022-2023 valedictorians and salutatorians are:

Cinco Ranch High School:

Haley Lucy Saxman – Valedictorian College/University: University of Pennsylvania Major: Business GPA: 4.8852

Juliana Yili Zhou – Salutatorian College/University: Rice University Major: Computer Science GPA: 4.8615



Jordan High School

Piyush Ankush Hole – Valedictorian College/University: Texas A&M University Major: Computer Science GPA: 4.8657

Evan Jin – Salutatorian College/University: The University of Texas at Austin Major: Computer Science Honors & Business Honors GPA: 4.8636



Katy High School:

Hudson Andrew Rhodes – Valedictorian College/University: The University of Texas at Austin Major: Biology GPA: 4.7925

Rohan Bala Srinivas – Salutatorian College/University: The University of Texas at Austin Major: Biomedical Engineering GPA: 4.7692



Mayde Creek High School

Sodais Kader Ghulam – Valedictorian

o College/University: The University of Texas at Austin

Major: Computer Science

GPA: 4.8361

Jasmine Vishun Benau – Salutatorian College/University: The University of Texas at Austin Major: Finance GPA: 4.8281



Morton Ranch High School

Logan John Pedersen – Valedictorian College/University: The University of Texas at Austin – after serving two-year mission Major: Chemical Engineering GPA: 4.8302

Alex Faith Heiliger – Salutatorian College/University: University of Houston Major: Psychology GPA: 4.7143



Paetow High School

Mohammad Mutaz Yaghi – Valedictorian College/University: University of Pennsylvania Major: Dual degree in Business and International Studies GPA: 4.7069

Fatima Noor Shaikh – Salutatorian College/University: The University of Texas at Austin Major: Biology & College of Natural Science GPA: 4.7031



Seven Lakes High School

Akash Joseph – Valedictorian College/University: The University of Texas at Austin Major: Electrical and Computer Engineering GPA: 4.8955

Aayushi Ajay Gandhi – Salutatorian College/University: Stanford University Major: Human Biology GPA: 4.8889



Taylor High School

Melissa Deng Huang – Valedictorian College/University: The University of Texas at Austin Major: Computer Science GPA: 4.8615

Minkyu “Mike” Lim – Salutatorian College/University: The University of Texas at Austin Major: Business GPA: 4.8333



Tompkins High School

Sanjana Perungulam – Valedictorian College/University: University of Rochester Major: Medical Studies at Rochester Early Scholars Program – Concentration in Cell and Developmental Biology GPA: 4.8857

Alex Hai Shi – Salutatorian College/University: Cornell University Major: Economics and Sociology GPA: 4.8676



Congratulations to all of these outstanding students!

Pictures of the 2022-23 Valedictorians and Salutatorians

Downloadable Pictures