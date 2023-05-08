Greater Houston Mcdonald’s Owner/Operators Celebrate Teacher Appreciation Week And Treat Local Teachers To Free Breakfast From May 8-12

Breakfast includes a free breakfast sandwich and a medium coffee

Local McDonald’s owner/operators are thanking school teachers, administrators, and staff across the Greater Houston Area with free coffee and breakfast sandwiches during Teacher Appreciation Week. Teachers and staff with a valid school ID can enjoy a free breakfast sandwich of their choice, or a medium Premium Roast or Bold Iced Coffee from May 8 to 12 at participating restaurants in the Greater Houston area. The offer can be redeemed until 10:30 a.m. as drive-thru, take-out, and dine-in and is valid once per person per day.

“I’m a mom of two kids in elementary school and I can’t thank their teachers enough for all that they do for our children,“ said Laurie Glaser-Swift, a local McDonald’s owner/operator. “As local business people, we want to show our appreciation for educators in our community by treating school teachers, administrators and staff to free breakfast during Teacher Appreciation Week. We hope this token of appreciation brightens their day!”

